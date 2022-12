Grand Prix voor Dentsu Creative en 3 Grand Prix voor Heineken bij Eurobest

Alle Grand Prix op een rij:

- Brand Experience & Activation: ‘Hack Market’, for Back Market, by Marcel, Paris, France

- Creative Business Transformation: ‘The Unwasted Beer’, for Heinken, by Publicis Italy, Milan / Publicis Dublin, Italy / Ireland

- Creative Commerce: ‘Volvo Street Configurator’, for Volvo Cars Belux, by FamousGrey, Brussels, Belgium.

- Creative Data: ‘Toxic Influence’, for Unilever, Dove, by Ogilvy, London, United Kingdom

- Creative Effectiveness: ‘Renault - Village Électrique’, for Renault, by Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

- Creative Strategy: ‘Reduce The Ride’, for D'Ieteren, by Happiness, an FCB Alliance, Brussels, Belgium

- Design: ‘Portuguese (Re)Constitution’, for Penguin Random House Portugal, by FCB Lisbon, Portugal

- Digital Craft: ‘Adobe X Bowie’, for Adobe, by Dentsu Creative, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

- Direct: ‘Backup Ukraine’, for Polycam X UNESCO X Blue Shield by Virtue Worldwide, New York, USA

- Entertainment: ‘Staraoke’, for Prime Video, by Ogilvy, Milan, Italy

- Film: ‘The Spider And The Window’, for Samsung Electronics GMBH, by Leo Burnett, Frankfurt, Germany

- Film Craft: ‘The Spider And The Window’, for Samsung Electronics GMBH, by Leo Burnett, Frankfurt, Germany

- Glass: The Award For Change: ‘Toxic Influence’, for Unilever, Dove, by Ogilvy, London, United Kingdom

- Grand Prix for Good: ‘Gender Swap’, for Women in Games, BETC, Paris, France

- Healthcare: ‘Sugar Kids’, for Spanish Ministry of Consumer Affairs, by VMLY&R HEALTH, Madrid, Spain

- Industry Craft: ‘Chillboards’, for Molson Coors, by NORD DDB, Copenhagen / adam&eveDDB, London / DDB, Chicago, Denmark / United Kingdom / USA

- Innovation: ‘Dot Pad. The First Smart Tactile Graphics Display.’, for Dot Incorporation by Serviceplan, Munich / Serviceplan Korea, Seoul, Germany / South Korea

- Integrated: ‘The Night is Young’, for Heineken, by Publicis Italy, Milan, Italy

- Media: ‘Cirkulär’, for IKEA, by Accenture Song, Copenhagen / IKEA, Taastrup / Marketsquare, Denmark

- Mobile: ‘Hack Market’, for Back Market, by Marcel, Paris, France

- Outdoor: ‘Neverending Chase’, for Affinity, by Havas Milan, Italy

- PR: ‘Backup Ukraine’, for Polycam X UNESCO X Blueshield by Virtue Worldwide, New York, USA

- Print & Publishing: ‘Outlaw Runners’, for Distance, by BETC, Paris, France

- Radio & Audio: ‘Did he upgrade or downgrade?', 'Mom but not his Mom' and 'Unsustainable Children', for Burger King, by David, Madrid, Spain

- Social & Influencer: ‘The Virtual Heineken Silver’, for Heineken, by Publicis Italy, Milan

Het bureau van Heineken (Internationaal), Publicis Italy, werd verkozen tot bureau van het jaar. En Publicis Worldwide tot netwerk van het jaar.