Van Gogh Museum schaart zich in wereldtop met 1 miljoen Instagram volgers

1 Million followers! - What would Vincent have thought of it? What would Vincent have thought when he would see all those art-lovers, visitors and fans everyday inspired by his artworks? During his life Vincent struggled a lot and didn't experience much appreciation for his work. That’s why we are so thankful and proud to share his art and the story of his life every day with you. A big thank you for all the love and engagement from us at the @vangoghmuseum and, if we may say so, also from Vincent.