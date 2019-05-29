3. My ASMR Top 5... WTF??

I recently had the privilege to record and mix for a series of amusing ASMR films for Lynx / Axe, produced by 72andSunny.

For research I watched numerous ASMR films and was totally amazed at the amount of views these films were getting. Some of them in the millions! Millions of views for someone whispering into a microphone! And not only that, it wasn’t just a few minutes, some of them are hours long.

Here’s one of someone whispering.

And just in case you have trouble sleeping and think that by watching a 2 hour film of traffic at night in the rain might help, why not watch this one.

And one for people with a strong stomach. This one has nearly 600,000 views!!! I’m sorry, but has the world gone crazy? I know TV is old fashioned but to be honest, I’d rather watch an episode of All You Need Is Love on Dutch national TV than most of this stuff that literally millions of people are digging. I may be severely out of touch, but I’d like to keep it that way.

Luckily there are innovators within the ASMR sector. People who dare to be different. People willing to move the trend forward and shape it’s future into something even more stupid!! Check this dude out. I mean. WFT?? As a sound designer I’m happy that people are willing to come closer to and pay more attention to the finer details in sound, but honing in on the micro details is a slightly unnerving trend to be honest.

Thanks to Gregg Clampffer (formerly from 72andSunny) for the last link and praise to his tireless research on the subject. And just in case I made it all seem bad. Here’s a cute dog eating various vegetables. Thanks to Rachel Sato-Banks (from 72andSunny) for that link. Nearly 1,600,000 views. Jeeeez. It might be time to rethink how advertising works.