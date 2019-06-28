'It's happening: computer animation is growing, growing and growing'

Sinds vorig jaar vraagt Nils Adriaans mensen uit het vak om een week lang curator te van zijn *Random pic(k) of the day for a week: ‘Iedere dag plaats ik dan een door haar of hem gekozen visual van beeld/film/muziek/poëzie of wat dan ook, plus een korte toelichting (waarom heb je voor dit fragment gekozen?) op mijn Facebook-pagina.’ Daarnaast bundelt hij sinds dit voorjaar iedere vrijdag de bijdragen van zijn curatoren op Adformatie.nl.
Deze week was Halbo van der Klaauw, mede-oprichter van de internationale creative production studio aka House of Craft Ambassadors Amsterdam / New York, curator. Zijn liefde voor craft sijpelt – in overvloed – door in zijn keuzes.
Hier de 5 Engelstalige bijdragen van Van der Klaauw:
1. They nailed the timing
'This is one of those futuristic ideas we all saw coming from miles away, but adDRESS THE FUTURE (see below) claimed it for Cannes. And in true Cannes 2019 style, there’s the inevitable social for good angle.
The insight/idea: We can't be seen online in the same outfit twice. The solution: a (non-polluting) digital clothing selection. The campaign adDRESS THE FUTURE won a Grand Prix in Digital Craft.
I think they nailed the timing. Not only have we reached a peak as far as influencers go with all their different photos and need for new outfits (or so my 13-year-old tells me), but the tech is finally there now too. Our computers are faster and cheaper, and for us creators it’s much easier to play with the latest developments in AR and photo-realistic CG.
Up until a few years ago that was a pretty dead space with some creepy-looking CG and half-working AR apps floating around. But as we at Ambassadors learnt working on the PVDA baby case with N=5 - super proud of that one ;) – the times are really changing, and it’s possible to get this kind of tech right without a feature film budget.
It’s a next level idea that needed guts to get executed. Congrats to Norwegian clothing brand Carlings and Virtue Copenhagen. More of this please!'
2. It's the VFX breakdown of this lovely spot that really made me nerd out
'If you haven’t seen adam&eveDDB’s John Lewis 2018 Christmas commercial, you either hate Christmas or maybe you just don’t work in our industry. Either way, I hugely enjoyed this heartwarming spot that shows Elton John taking a trip down memory lane.
My day-to-day running at Ambassadors is pretty varied, but I’m still a VFX Artist at heart. So it’s the VFX breakdown of this lovely spot that really made me nerd out. MPC did a great job of making it interesting enough for anyone to check out how they magically made Elton age backwards throughout the years. But it also gives some practical nods to how it all came together. I definitely make up a couple of the 15K views.'
3. Animation is getting to a stage that even the big film companies don’t want to call it animation anymore
'This is something we love at Ambassadors, and its renewal for season 2 is huge news.
Animation is getting to a stage that even the big film companies don’t want to call it animation anymore... more on this tomorrow. But first this one! If you want to see a huge variety of styles (and be totally sucked into the stories) then Love, Death + Robots is for you.
Each episode is created by a different designer with a different feel, all with the common thread that they’re beautifully crafted. It won’t be hard to binge season one before this next one comes out.'
4. Do you still call it CG animation when it looks so freaking real?
'It goes without saying, the new Lion King looks amazing. Especially this new clip of Simba facing off Scar. But it makes me wonder, do you still call it CG animation when it looks so freaking real? It seems like the big studios are shying away from that term, but the basic tools are really the same.
Eight years ago we went into directing animations because we felt it was the future – it’s the medium that combines all our expertise and crafts. You can see it truly happening now. Animation is growing, growing and growing. And it’s speeding up too. While it used to take months to make a really nice animated commercial, nowadays it can have a much faster turnaround.
We also partner up with some incredible film directors who are embracing the magic too. It’s no longer about finishing off the job. It’s about working together to make the craft really stand out. Seems like Jon Favreau, who directed the new Lion King, is on board.'
5. It's risky, but sometimes it's best to just create it
'I haven’t noticed much Olympics 2020 hype just yet - it was actually this really well-crafted, simple and smart logo design that reminded me it’s already back in Tokyo next year.
Turns out the logo isn’t even official. A designer created it himself and uploaded it to Instagram, which then saw it go viral and picked up by news stations everywhere. Some naysayers are pointing out it would never get approved. That the ring design can’t be played with like that, that there’s too much red tape.
But what if? I think it shows that sometimes it’s best to just create and show your vision, watch everyone (hopefully) fall in love, and then see if there can be a workaround later. It’s risky, but it's how the best ideas get through. I imagine this won’t kick out the official logo, but it’s a testament to the power of design. And Instagram!'
