'It's happening: computer animation is growing, growing and growing'

Sinds vorig jaar vraagt Nils Adriaans mensen uit het vak om een week lang curator te van zijn *Random pic(k) of the day for a week: ‘Iedere dag plaats ik dan een door haar of hem gekozen visual van beeld/film/muziek/poëzie of wat dan ook, plus een korte toelichting (waarom heb je voor dit fragment gekozen?) op mijn Facebook-pagina.’ Daarnaast bundelt hij sinds dit voorjaar iedere vrijdag de bijdragen van zijn curatoren op Adformatie.nl.

Deze week was Halbo van der Klaauw, mede-oprichter van de internationale creative production studio aka House of Craft Ambassadors Amsterdam / New York, curator. Zijn liefde voor craft sijpelt – in overvloed – door in zijn keuzes.

Hier de 5 Engelstalige bijdragen van Van der Klaauw:

1. They nailed the timing

'This is one of those futuristic ideas we all saw coming from miles away, but adDRESS THE FUTURE (see below) claimed it for Cannes. And in true Cannes 2019 style, there’s the inevitable social for good angle.

The insight/idea: We can't be seen online in the same outfit twice. The solution: a (non-polluting) digital clothing selection. The campaign adDRESS THE FUTURE won a Grand Prix in Digital Craft.

I think they nailed the timing. Not only have we reached a peak as far as influencers go with all their different photos and need for new outfits (or so my 13-year-old tells me), but the tech is finally there now too. Our computers are faster and cheaper, and for us creators it’s much easier to play with the latest developments in AR and photo-realistic CG.

Up until a few years ago that was a pretty dead space with some creepy-looking CG and half-working AR apps floating around. But as we at Ambassadors learnt working on the PVDA baby case with N=5 - super proud of that one ;) – the times are really changing, and it’s possible to get this kind of tech right without a feature film budget.

It’s a next level idea that needed guts to get executed. Congrats to Norwegian clothing brand Carlings and Virtue Copenhagen. More of this please!'