Benelux

100 Days, 100 Jobs - Randstad - Bijl PR en Yune

Accenture Innovation Awards - Accenture - Progress Communications

Jump into the WONDERBOOM Experience - Ultimate Ears - LVTPR



Multi-Country Programme

Sunflowers 360 - Facebook in partnership - The National Gallery en Vincent Van Gogh Museum



B2B Design

Kaan’s Stream Store - The World’s First Livestream Store - ABN AMRO - NewsLab, Buutvrij en UM



Consumer Marketing (Existing Product)

FRITZ!Box: WiFi As a Lifestyle - AVM - Progress Communications



Institutional Image

Oil Alert Wadden Sea - Rijkswaterstaat - Maatschap voor Communicatie en Leene Communicatie en VormVijf



Capital Markets Communications

The Telegraaf Media Group acquisition: An Uphill Battle Against the "Dutch Rupert Murdoch" - Mediahuis - Hill+Knowlton Strategies



Cause-Related Marketing

#YoungWEF - Royal Philips - Once Voice Connect

The Coffee Line - Shell - Hill+Knowlton Strategies

The Good Life Agency - A Social Experiment to See How Far People Go to Achieve the Perfect Image - SIRE - Bijl PR en N=5



Public Education

Netherlands - Zcene Moving Media en MSL in the Netherlands



Issues Management

Fighting the #1 Fake News Story in The Netherlands - Recybem B.V. - Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Digital Campaign

The Hovering Art Director - Adobe’s Creation that Designers Everywhere Loved - Adobe - LEWIS Global Communications en ACHTUNG! mcgarrybowen



Special Event

Magnum Pyjama Party - Unilever - Glasnost



Sponsorship

Join The Winning Team - Nuon, part of Vattenfall - Leene Communicatie



Marketing to Youth

Duracell: Big Battery Hunt - Duracell - Hill+Knowlton Strategies



Entertainment

Optimus Prime Takes Over the Subway Station - NOS Audiovisuais - Lift World

Second Life for Stadium Seats Amsterdam ArenA - Amsterdam ArenA - Leene Communicatie



Chemicals and Industrials

Bright Minds Challenge - Royal DSM - SalterbaxterMSLGroup



Web-Based Business

#AutumnLive - Facebook - De Issuemakers



Educational en Cultural Institutions

Amsterdam Light Festival 2017-2018 - Amsterdam Light Festival - Coebergh Communicatie & PR



Government Agencies

Cybersecurity Heroes – Alert Online – Ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid - Omnicom PR Group