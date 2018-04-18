Holmes Report heeft de nominaties bekend gemaakt voor de Sabre Awards (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement).
Dit jaar zijn er veel Nederlandse kanshebbers, en een Nederlandse winnaar van het prestigieuze diamant. Philips-topman Frans van Houten zal die uitgereikt krijgen voor beste ceo tijdens de Awards-show op 23 mei in Amsterdam.
Daarnaast zijn er maar liefst 23 Nederlandse cases kanshebber voor een een gouden Sabre.
De Nederlandse genomineerden voor Goud
Benelux
100 Days, 100 Jobs - Randstad - Bijl PR en Yune
Accenture Innovation Awards - Accenture - Progress Communications
Jump into the WONDERBOOM Experience - Ultimate Ears - LVTPR
Multi-Country Programme
Sunflowers 360 - Facebook in partnership - The National Gallery en Vincent Van Gogh Museum
B2B Design
Kaan’s Stream Store - The World’s First Livestream Store - ABN AMRO - NewsLab, Buutvrij en UM
Consumer Marketing (Existing Product)
FRITZ!Box: WiFi As a Lifestyle - AVM - Progress Communications
Institutional Image
Oil Alert Wadden Sea - Rijkswaterstaat - Maatschap voor Communicatie en Leene Communicatie en VormVijf
Capital Markets Communications
The Telegraaf Media Group acquisition: An Uphill Battle Against the "Dutch Rupert Murdoch" - Mediahuis - Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Cause-Related Marketing
#YoungWEF - Royal Philips - Once Voice Connect
The Coffee Line - Shell - Hill+Knowlton Strategies
The Good Life Agency - A Social Experiment to See How Far People Go to Achieve the Perfect Image - SIRE - Bijl PR en N=5
Public Education
Netherlands - Zcene Moving Media en MSL in the Netherlands
Issues Management
Fighting the #1 Fake News Story in The Netherlands - Recybem B.V. - Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Digital Campaign
The Hovering Art Director - Adobe’s Creation that Designers Everywhere Loved - Adobe - LEWIS Global Communications en ACHTUNG! mcgarrybowen
Special Event
Magnum Pyjama Party - Unilever - Glasnost
Sponsorship
Join The Winning Team - Nuon, part of Vattenfall - Leene Communicatie
Marketing to Youth
Duracell: Big Battery Hunt - Duracell - Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Entertainment
Optimus Prime Takes Over the Subway Station - NOS Audiovisuais - Lift World
Second Life for Stadium Seats Amsterdam ArenA - Amsterdam ArenA - Leene Communicatie
Chemicals and Industrials
Bright Minds Challenge - Royal DSM - SalterbaxterMSLGroup
Web-Based Business
#AutumnLive - Facebook - De Issuemakers
Educational en Cultural Institutions
Amsterdam Light Festival 2017-2018 - Amsterdam Light Festival - Coebergh Communicatie & PR
Government Agencies
Cybersecurity Heroes – Alert Online – Ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid - Omnicom PR Group