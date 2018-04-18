Adformatie
Recordaantal Nederlandse cases genomineerd bij Sabre Awards

Philips topman Frans van Houten krijgt diamant, verder maar liefst 23 genomineerde cases voor goud.

  • Bureaus
  • 18 April 2018
    • Jasper Mulder
De Sabre Awards
Ketchum Brussels

Holmes Report heeft de nominaties bekend gemaakt voor de Sabre Awards (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement).

Dit jaar zijn er veel Nederlandse kanshebbers, en een Nederlandse winnaar van het prestigieuze diamant. Philips-topman Frans van Houten zal die uitgereikt krijgen voor beste ceo tijdens de Awards-show op 23 mei in Amsterdam.

Daarnaast zijn er maar liefst 23 Nederlandse cases kanshebber voor een een gouden Sabre.

De Nederlandse genomineerden voor Goud

Benelux   
100 Days, 100 Jobs - Randstad  -  Bijl PR en Yune  
Accenture Innovation Awards - Accenture  -  Progress Communications  
Jump into the WONDERBOOM Experience - Ultimate Ears  -  LVTPR  
 
Multi-Country Programme   
Sunflowers 360 - Facebook in partnership  -  The National Gallery en Vincent Van Gogh Museum   
 
B2B Design   
Kaan’s Stream Store - The World’s First Livestream Store - ABN AMRO  -  NewsLab, Buutvrij en UM  
 
Consumer Marketing (Existing Product)   
FRITZ!Box: WiFi As a Lifestyle - AVM  -  Progress Communications  
 
Institutional Image   
Oil Alert Wadden Sea - Rijkswaterstaat  -  Maatschap voor Communicatie en Leene Communicatie en VormVijf  
 
Capital Markets Communications   
The Telegraaf Media Group acquisition: An Uphill Battle Against the "Dutch Rupert Murdoch" - Mediahuis  -  Hill+Knowlton Strategies  
 
Cause-Related Marketing   
#YoungWEF - Royal Philips  -  Once Voice Connect   
The Coffee Line - Shell  -  Hill+Knowlton Strategies  
The Good Life Agency - A Social Experiment to See How Far People Go to Achieve the Perfect Image - SIRE  -  Bijl PR en N=5  
 
Public Education   
Netherlands  -  Zcene Moving Media  en  MSL in the Netherlands  
 
Issues Management   
Fighting the #1 Fake News Story in The Netherlands - Recybem B.V.  -  Hill+Knowlton Strategies  

Digital Campaign   
The Hovering Art Director - Adobe’s Creation that Designers Everywhere Loved - Adobe  -  LEWIS Global Communications en ACHTUNG! mcgarrybowen  
 
Special Event   
Magnum Pyjama Party - Unilever  -  Glasnost  
 
Sponsorship   
Join The Winning Team - Nuon, part of Vattenfall  -  Leene Communicatie  
 
Marketing to Youth   
Duracell: Big Battery Hunt - Duracell  -  Hill+Knowlton Strategies   
 
Entertainment   
Optimus Prime Takes Over the Subway Station - NOS Audiovisuais  -  Lift World  
Second Life for Stadium Seats Amsterdam ArenA - Amsterdam ArenA  -  Leene Communicatie  
 
Chemicals and  Industrials   
Bright Minds Challenge - Royal DSM  -  SalterbaxterMSLGroup  
 
Web-Based Business   
#AutumnLive - Facebook  -  De Issuemakers  
 
Educational en Cultural Institutions   
Amsterdam Light Festival 2017-2018 - Amsterdam Light Festival  -  Coebergh Communicatie & PR  
 
Government Agencies   
Cybersecurity Heroes – Alert Online – Ministerie van Justitie en Veiligheid -  Omnicom PR Group

