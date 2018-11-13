Epica Awards 2018: 1 goud, 5 zilver, 7 brons

Nederland verzilverde 13 van 27 nominaties bij de internationale journalisten-vakprijs, die morgen, donderdagavond, worden uitgereikt in het Tropenmuseum in Amsterdam.

Goud:

Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam for Nike with "Just Do It: Caster Semenya" in Fashion, Footwear & Personal Accessories

Zilver:

Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam for Nike with the 2 parts campaign "Never Ask" in Fashion, Footwear & Personal Accessories

180 Kingsday for Amstel Russia with "Hold my Beer" in Alcoholic Drinks

J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam for Opel Nederland with "Jade" in Vehicles, Automotive Services & Accessories

Publicis One (Leo Burnett / Publicis) for Amsterdam Metropolitan Area with "The first shoe made from recycled gum - Gum recycling bins" in Media Innovation - Alternative Media

Sizzer for Diesel with "Hate Couture" in Best Use of Music

Brons:

Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam for AB InBev with "Oceans Week" in Public Relations

180 Kingsday for The Flower Council of Holland with "We need more flowers" in Copywriting & Storytelling

72andSunny Amsterdam for AXE with "AXE Music 'Burn Out'" in Branded Content - Music Video

Dawn for Zorg en Zekerheid with "Six Minute Stories" in Branded Content - Native Advertising

XXS Amsterdam for Basic-Fit with "Get fit for summer billboards" in Promotions & Incentives

Publicis One (Leo Burnett / Publicis) for Amsterdam Metropolitan Area with "The first shoe made from recycled gum" in Fashion, Footwear & Personal Accessories

Sizzer for GLÜCK Berlin Werbeagentur and Schweppes with "Time travel" in Best Use of Music

Grand Prix

Tijdens de Epica Awards Show worden de Grand Prix bekendgemaakt.

Adformatie is partner van de Epica Awards.