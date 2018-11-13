Advertentie
Adformatie
Adformatie
Topics

Epica Awards 2018: 1 goud, 5 zilver, 7 brons

Wieden+Kennedy, 180Kingsday, Sizzer en PublicisOne winnen meerdere prijzen. Donderdagavond worden de Grand Prix in Amsterdam bekend gemaakt.

Nederland verzilverde 13 van 27 nominaties bij de internationale journalisten-vakprijs, die morgen, donderdagavond, worden uitgereikt in het Tropenmuseum in Amsterdam.

Goud:

Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam for Nike with "Just Do It: Caster Semenya" in Fashion, Footwear & Personal Accessories

Zilver:

Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam for Nike with the 2 parts campaign "Never Ask" in Fashion, Footwear & Personal Accessories

180 Kingsday for Amstel Russia with "Hold my Beer" in Alcoholic Drinks

J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam for Opel Nederland with "Jade" in Vehicles, Automotive Services & Accessories

Publicis One (Leo Burnett / Publicis) for Amsterdam Metropolitan Area with "The first shoe made from recycled gum - Gum recycling bins" in Media Innovation - Alternative Media

Sizzer for Diesel with "Hate Couture" in Best Use of Music

Brons:

Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam for AB InBev with "Oceans Week" in Public Relations

180 Kingsday for The Flower Council of Holland with "We need more flowers" in Copywriting & Storytelling

72andSunny Amsterdam for AXE with "AXE Music 'Burn Out'" in Branded Content - Music Video

Dawn for Zorg en Zekerheid with "Six Minute Stories" in Branded Content - Native Advertising

XXS Amsterdam for Basic-Fit with "Get fit for summer billboards" in Promotions & Incentives

Publicis One (Leo Burnett / Publicis) for Amsterdam Metropolitan Area with "The first shoe made from recycled gum" in Fashion, Footwear & Personal Accessories

Sizzer for GLÜCK Berlin Werbeagentur and Schweppes with "Time travel" in Best Use of Music

Grand Prix

Tijdens de Epica Awards Show worden de Grand Prix bekendgemaakt.

Adformatie is partner van de Epica Awards.

Campagnes

Bol.com lanceert campagne voor de feestdagen met vernieuwde merkbelofte

De webshop profileert zich als 'De winkel van ons allemaal', wat moet laten zien dat het zijn doelgroep begrijpt.

Samsung
Campagnes

BRONS: Do what you can’t (Samsung)

Zo probeert de techgigant concurrent Apple in te halen.

escape kitchen
Partnerbijdrage

Appie Today opent s'werelds eerste escape kitchen

TBWA\NEBOKO creëert een bloedstollend nieuw format waarin spelers tegen de klok koken in een raadselachtige keuken

san
Partnerbijdrage

Vier 30 Jaar SAN: DE RECLAMEPARELS

Iconisch werk van de afgelopen 30 jaar dat vieren we dit jaar met een éénmalige Jubileum Categorie ‘DE RECLAMEPARELS’

SpinAwards
Campagnes

Sijthoff Media neemt SpinAwards over

De oprichters van de SpinAwards blijven na de overname door Sijthoff Media vanuit de Raad van Advies bij de awards betrokken.

Campagnes

Bol.com lanceert campagne voor de feestdagen met vernieuwde merkbelofte

De webshop profileert zich als 'De winkel van ons allemaal', wat moet laten zien dat het zijn doelgroep begrijpt.

Samsung
Campagnes

BRONS: Do what you can’t (Samsung)

Zo probeert de techgigant concurrent Apple in te halen.

escape kitchen
Partnerbijdrage

Appie Today opent s'werelds eerste escape kitchen

TBWA\NEBOKO creëert een bloedstollend nieuw format waarin spelers tegen de klok koken in een raadselachtige keuken

Plaats als eerste een reactie

**Bold** _italic_
Uw emailadres wordt uitsluitend gebruikt om mogelijk contact met u op te nemen naar aanleiding van uw bericht en is alleen zichtbaar voor de redactie.
Advertentie