3x Goud, 1x Zilver en 1x Brons voor Snelweg Sprookjes bij eurobest

Hieronder de eurobest awards voor Nederland:

In de categorie Brand Experience & Activation:

Zilver voor Snelweg Sprookjes , VW/Isobar (A03 Durable Consumer Goods including Automotive)

Creative Data:

Goud voor Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (A04 Data Storytelling)

Design:

Brons voor Amsteldok - a WPP Campus, WPP/VBAT Amsterdam (A01 Creation of a new Brand Identity)

Digital Craft:

Brons voor Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (D02 Data Storytelling)

Entertainment:

Goud voor Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (A06 Audio Content)

Mobile:

Goud voor Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (A01 Activation by Location)

Nederland was in totaal 15 keer genomineerd.

MediaMonks won in de categorie Design nog brons met de campagne Pink Ribbon: Care While You Care van DDB Düsseldorf en in de categorieën Brand Experience & Activation en Direct tweemaal brons met BVG: Mind the Gap van Serviceplan München.

Multidisciplinaire creativiteit

Daniël Sytsma, Chief Design Officer EMEA Isobar & ECD Studio Kraftwerk en Achtung!mcgarrybowen, reageert: 'Snelweg Sprookjes is niet een typisch art en copy project. We hebben dit gemaakt met een multidisciplinair team waarin technologie en data net zo belangrijk waren als storytelling en (sound) design. Dat we in zoveel verschillende categorieën bij alle grote festivals winnen, is een hele mooie erkenning voor die gezamenlijke aanpak.'

Bekijk de fraaie case-film hier.