eurobest 2019: 15 nominaties voor Nederland

Hieronder alle shortlist-vermeldingen.
In de categorie Brand Experience & Activation:
Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (A03 Durable Consumer Goods including Automotive)
Vrijheidsverhalen, Amsterdams 4 en 5 mei comité/N=5 (B04 Use of Print or Outdoor)
Creative Data:
Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (A04 Data Storytelling)
Creative eCommerce:
Car-2-Bike, Veloretti/G-Unit (B06 Personalised Campaigns)
Creative Effectiveness: -
Creative Strategy: -
Design:
Amsteldok - a WPP Campus, WPP/VBAT Amsterdam (A01 Creation of a new Brand Identity)
Pink Ribbon: Care While You Care, Pink Ribbon/MediaMonks (A02 Rebrand / Refresh of an existing Brand)
Digital:
De sleutels van het Rijksmuseum, N=Content (E05 Influencer / Talent)
Digital Craft:
T.I. and Grand Hustle Records presents Dime Trap, Superhero Cheesecake (A06 Overall Aesthetic Design)
Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (D02 Data Storytelling)
Direct: -
Entertainment:
Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (A06 Audio Content)
Film: -
Film Craft:
Shower & Shave ASMR Tutorials - The Balls, Lynx/72andSunny/Caviar/Stainless Sound (A09 Sound Design)
Glass: The Award for Change: -
Grand Prix for good: -
Healthcare: -
Industry Craft: -
Innovation: -
Integrated: -
Media:
2x Eén tegen eenzaamheid, Ministerie van VWS/Publicis (B08 Use of Mobile & Devices en G05 Breakthrough on a Budget)
Mobile:
Snelweg Sprookjes, VW/Isobar (A01 Activation by Location)
PR:
XTACY, Openbaar Ministerie/Roorda Reclamebureau (F05 Breakthrough on a Budget)
Print & Publishing: -
Radio & Audio: -
Dit waren de 8 juryleden namens Nederland:
- Jury President Creative Effectiveness, Amanda Fève, Anomaly
- Innovation & Creative Data, Niklas Kristiansson, Reaktor
- Brand Experience & Creative E-Commerce, Jessica Manchester, Polaroid
- PR, Jacqueline Bosselaar, Het PR Bureau
- Entertainment, Levi Rijper, Czar
- Film Craft, Carl Wyant, Halal
- Film, Print & Publishing, Emiliano Trierveiler, 72andSunny
- Digital Mobile & Digital Craft, Beryl Chung, MediaMonks
Op 9 december worden alle gouden, zilveren en bronzen winnaars van eurobest: Celebrating European Creativity bekend gemaakt en op 12 december vindt in Londen de award show plaats, waarbij ook de Grand Prix en alle zogeheten Special Awards, inclusief de Young Creatives, bekend zullen worden gemaakt.
