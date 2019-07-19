'I really love the concept, no sponsors, no high tech shit'

Sinds vorig jaar vraagt Nils Adriaans mensen uit het vak om een week lang curator te van zijn *Random pic(k) of the day for a week: ‘Iedere dag plaats ik dan een door haar of hem gekozen visual van beeld/film/muziek/poëzie of wat dan ook, plus een korte toelichting (waarom heb je voor dit fragment gekozen?) op mijn Facebook-pagina.’ Daarnaast bundelt hij sinds dit voorjaar iedere vrijdag de bijdragen van zijn curatoren op Adformatie.nl.

Deze week was Bill Tanaka, fotograaf en als regisseur verbonden aan Smarthouse Films, curator. Tanaka fotografeerde en filmde de laatste versie van Tour of Ara, een meerdaagse old school wielerwedstrijd dwars door het ruige Zuid-Afrika.

Hij vertelt: 'Named after the Southern Hemisphere constellation of Ara, the Tour of Ara was a race ridden on pre-1999 South African-built steel racing bicycles in the proud tradition of the early Italian multi-day stage races.

Held between 2014 and 2018, the six-day Tour followed a tough dirt-road route through the beautiful but harsh semi-desert of South Africa’s Karoo region. It was as much a race as it was an exploration and celebration of this unique and sparsely populated landscape and the people that live there.

Each year 40 racers experienced life-changing situations, met locals, and faced some serious race challenges – soft sand, corrugated roads, loose stones, tyre-shredding rocks, rain and mud. Broken frames and forks were not uncommon, and each race brought at least a few serious injuries. Distances varied from approximately 100 kilometres to 180 kilometres per day. The longest stage was a gruelling 213 kilometres.

Tour of Ara is an initiative of Stan Engelbrecht, a close friend of mine from South Africa. I really love the concept, no branding, no sponsors, no support, no high tech shit, no apps, supporting small local communities of the Karoo, using old school maps and old school bikes – and the Karoo is a really amazing place.

How this project came along? Stan and I were having beers in Amsterdam a month before the race and by the end of the night we were stumbling out of some or other dodgy late night bar high fiving that I would come over and photograph the 5th and final Tour of Ara.

Here's my 1st pick Ara veteran and winner of stage 1, Nkosi Mpofu – exhausted but ecstatic.

