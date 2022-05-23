Nederland wint 8 One Show prijzen en 14 ADC Awards in New York

Cheil won vier prijzen (Merits) bij The One Show, Media.Monks, Wieden+Kennedy en 180 Amsterdam ieder één Merit en G-Star/The Family/Sizzer een gouden Pencil - The One Show focust zich op campagnes, de bureaus en klanten.
Bij de ADC Awards, die zich meer op executie richten, won Media.Monks 8 prijzen (2 zilveren en 3 bronzen Cubes en 2 Merit Awards), WeTransfer/WePresent er 3 (Best of Discipline, een gouden Cube en een Merit Award), ontwerper Sun Lee een gouden Cube, Volkskrant Magazine een zilveren Cube en The Family een bronzen Cube.
WeTransfer/WePresent won Best of Discipline in de categorie Motion/Film/Gaming Craft voor de eerste videoclip die Wes Anderson ooit maakte. Samen met het Nederlandse merk maakte hij een videoclip voor Aline, een nummer van de soundtrack van de film The French Dispatch te promotie van diezelfde film.
Media.Monks won daarnaast internationaal nog 5x bronzen Pencils en 2 zilveren Cubes voor Oreo Thins Protection Program, evenals een bronzen Cube voor Oreo x Pokémon en Halo Infinite: Become Master Chief.
Publicis Benelux, tenslotte, won (onder de vlag van België) een zilveren Pencil bij The One Show in de categorie Brand Installations voor Mercedes Millboard.
Zie hieronder de winnende Nederlandse campagnes bij The One Show:
|Merit
|Media.Monks
|The Witcher: Welcome to the Continent
|Netflix
|Design
|Digital Design
|Merit
|Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam
|The Land of New Football
|Nike
|Film
|Cinema Advertising
|Gold
|Sizzer B.V. / Amsterdam + The Family Amsterdam / Amsterdam + HALAL / Amsterdam
|G-Star Raw: The Rhythm of Denim (zie onder)
|G-Star Raw
|Music & Sound Craft
|Original Music - Score
|Merit
|Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol
|Samsung FastFrame
|Samsung Electronics Benelux
|Creative Use of Data
|Use of Technology
|Merit
|Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol
|Samsung FastFrame
|Samsung Electronics Benelux
|Interactive & Mobile Craft
|Innovation in Interactive & Mobile Craft
|Merit
|Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol
|Samsung FastFrame
|Samsung Electronics Benelux
|IP & Products
|Integrated Digital & Physical Product - Promotional
|Merit
|Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol
|Samsung FastFrame
|Samsung Electronics Benelux
|Public Relations
|Innovation in Public Relations
|Merit
|180 Amsterdam / Amsterdam + MPC / London + Trim / London + Smuggler / London
|License To Deliver
|DHL
|Moving Image Craft
|Cinematography - Single
De Nederlandse winnaars bij de ADC Awards:
|Best of Discipline
|Wetransfer / Amsterdam
|
Aline - The French Dispatch (zie hierboven)
|Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Gold Cube
|Wetransfer / Amsterdam
|Aline - The French Dispatch
|Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Gold Cube
|Sun Lee
|Consumption of Heritage
|Personal project
|Fashion Design
|Bronze Cube
|The Family / Amsterdam
|Sizzer B.V. / Amsterdam + HALAL / Amsterdam
|G-Star RAW - The Rhythm of Denim
|G-Star
|Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
|Bronze Cube
|Media.Monks / Amsterdam
|INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam
|The Bookcase for Tolerance
|Anne Frank House
|Experiential Design
|Bronze Cube
|Media.Monks / Amsterdam
|INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam
|The Bookcase for Tolerance
|Anne Frank House
|Interactive
|Merit
|Media.Monks / Amsterdam
|INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam
|The Bookcase for Tolerance
|Anne Frank House
|Experiential Design
|Silver Cube
|Media.Monks / Amsterdam
|INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam
|The Bookcase for Tolerance
|Anne Frank House
|Interactive
|Silver Cube
|Media.Monks / Amsterdam
|INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam
|The Bookcase for Tolerance
|Anne Frank House
|Interactive
|Bronze Cube
|Media.Monks / Hilversum
|The Witcher - Welcome to the Continent
|Netflix
|Interactive
|Merit
|Media.Monks / Hilversum
|The Witcher - Welcome to the Continent
|Netflix
|Interactive
|Merit
|Media.Monks / Hilversum
|The Witcher - Welcome to the Continent
|Netflix
|Interactive
|Silver Cube
|Volkskrant Magazine / Amsterdam
|10 covers Volkskrant Magazine
|De Persgroep
|Publication Design
|Merit
|WeTransfer / Amsterdam
|WeTransfer & Marina Abramović - Traces
|WeTransfer & Marina Abramovic
|Experiential Design
The Lost Class
Grote winnaar in New York was The Lost Class van Leo Burnett Chicago, dat 'high school shootings' op pijnlijke wijze aan de kaak stelt - zie onderaan in 3 delen.
Ter inspiratie hier direct onder alle winnaars in de verschillende disciplines van zowel The One Show als ADC Awards.
The One Show 2022 Best of Discipline winners:
- Brand-Side —draftLine AB InBev Colombia Bogotá with Abaco Bogotá and Macarena Bogotá “Tienda Cerca” for AB InBev Colombia, Tienda Cerca
- Branded Entertainment — Mojo Supermarket New York with Active Theory Los Angeles, “DojaCode” for Girls Who Code
- Creative Effectiveness — Ogilvy UK London with Ogilvy Toronto “Courage is Beautiful” for Dove
- Creative Use of Data — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change the Ref
- Experiential & Immersive — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change the Ref
- Film — Riff Raff Films London with 750mph London and Moving Picture Company London, and Final Cut London “Open Spaces” for Burberry
- Design — Google Mountain View with Google Creative Lab New York for its own “Timelapse in Google Earth”
- Direct Marketing — Publicis Italy Milan with Prodigious Milan, Prodigious Milan, JAJAFilms Barcelona and TresBien Buenos Aires, “Shutter Ads” for Heineken
- Gaming —Cheil PengTai Beijing with Cheil Hong Kong “The Cost of Bullying” for Samsung
- Health & Wellness — L&C New York with Suitcase Productions New York and Agosto Lima “Piñatex” for Dole Sunshine Company and Ananas Anam
- IP & Products — Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for its own “Real Tone”
- Interactive, Online & Mobile — GUT São Paulo with HEFTY São Paulo, I Hate Flash São Paulo and Mol São Paulo, “Hidden Spots” for Heinz
- Interactive & Mobile Craft — Mojo Supermarket New York with Active Theory Los Angeles, “DojaCode” for Girls Who Code
- Integrated — BBH USA New York with Anonymous Content Los Angeles and Cabin New York, “Black-Owned Friday” for Google
- Moving Image Craft — Serviceplan Germany Munich “The Wish” for Penny
- Music & Sound Craft — BBDO New York “Teenage Dream” for Sandy Hook Promise
- Out of Home — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change the Ref
- Pharma — Special Auckland with The Post Office Auckland “David's Unusables” for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand (MND NZ)
- Print — Africa São Paulo “The Most Valuable News” for Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
- Public Relations — Jung von Matt DONAU Vienna “Vienna Strips on OnlyFans” for Vienna Tourist Board
- Radio & Audio — Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru “The Unfiltered History Tour” for VICE World News
- Social Media — McCann Paris Neuilly-sur-Seine with McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Germany Düsseldorf and Weber Shandwick Neuilly-sur-Seine, “The Bread Exam” for Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation
ADC 101st Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners:
- Advertising: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change The Ref
- Brand/Communication Design: COLLINS New York for branding on behalf of Girl Scouts Of America
- Experiential Design: MullenLoweSSP3 with Macarena, both in Bogotá, “Illegal Classroom” for AB InBev Pony Malta
- Fashion Design: Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto “Tough Turban” for Pfaff Harley-Davidson
- Illustration: The New York Times Magazine and Igor Bastidas "The Untold Story Of Sushi In America” for The New York Times Magazine
- In-House: Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for its own “Real Tone”
- Interactive: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change The Ref
- Motion/Film/Gaming Craft: zoals gezegd WeTransfer Amsterdam “Aline - The French Dispatch” for Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures
- Packaging Design: Zhihua He with Shanghai Version Design Group, both in Shanghai, “Yoseido” for Yoseido
- Photography: Todd Antony Photography London “Flying Stars - Amputee Footballers Of Sierra Leone”, Personal Project
- Product Design: Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires “Degree Inclusive” for Unilever
- Publication Design: The New York Times Magazine for its own “The New York Times For Kids - October 2021”
- Spatial Design: Hakuten Corporation with Panoramatiks, both in Tokyo, “The Axis Of Peace” for Yokosuka City
- Typography: Superunion with Who Wot Why and There Is Studio, all in London, “Fight For Home” for Shelter