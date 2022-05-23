Advertentie
Nederland wint 8 One Show prijzen en 14 ADC Awards in New York

Tijdens Creative Week 2022 won G-Star goud bij The One Show en WeTransfer 'Best of Discipline: Motion/Film/Gaming Craft' bij de ADC Awards.

Beeld uit Aline, de videoclip van Wes Anderson en WePresent/WeTransfer

Cheil won vier prijzen (Merits) bij The One Show, Media.Monks, Wieden+Kennedy en 180 Amsterdam ieder één Merit en G-Star/The Family/Sizzer een gouden Pencil - The One Show focust zich op campagnes, de bureaus en klanten.

Bij de ADC Awards, die zich meer op executie richten, won Media.Monks 8 prijzen (2 zilveren en 3 bronzen Cubes en 2 Merit Awards), WeTransfer/WePresent er 3 (Best of Discipline, een gouden Cube en een Merit Award), ontwerper Sun Lee een gouden Cube, Volkskrant Magazine een zilveren Cube en The Family een bronzen Cube.

WeTransfer/WePresent won Best of Discipline in de categorie Motion/Film/Gaming Craft voor de eerste videoclip die Wes Anderson ooit maakte. Samen met het Nederlandse merk maakte hij een videoclip voor Aline, een nummer van de soundtrack van de film The French Dispatch te promotie van diezelfde film.

Media.Monks won daarnaast internationaal nog 5x bronzen Pencils en 2 zilveren Cubes voor Oreo Thins Protection Program, evenals een bronzen Cube voor Oreo x Pokémon en Halo Infinite: Become Master Chief.

Publicis Benelux, tenslotte, won (onder de vlag van België) een zilveren Pencil bij The One Show in de categorie Brand Installations voor Mercedes Millboard.

Zie hieronder de winnende Nederlandse campagnes bij The One Show:

Merit Media.Monks The Witcher: Welcome to the Continent Netflix Design Digital Design
Merit Wieden+Kennedy  / Amsterdam The Land of New Football Nike Film Cinema Advertising
Gold Sizzer B.V. / Amsterdam + The Family Amsterdam / Amsterdam + HALAL  / Amsterdam G-Star Raw: The Rhythm of Denim (zie onder) G-Star Raw Music & Sound Craft Original Music - Score
Merit Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol Samsung FastFrame Samsung Electronics Benelux Creative Use of Data Use of Technology
Merit Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol Samsung FastFrame Samsung Electronics Benelux Interactive & Mobile Craft Innovation in Interactive & Mobile Craft
Merit Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol Samsung FastFrame Samsung Electronics Benelux IP & Products Integrated Digital & Physical Product - Promotional
Merit Cheil Amsterdam / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol Samsung FastFrame Samsung Electronics Benelux Public Relations Innovation in Public Relations
Merit 180 Amsterdam / Amsterdam + MPC / London + Trim / London + Smuggler / London License To Deliver DHL Moving Image Craft Cinematography - Single

 

De Nederlandse winnaars bij de ADC Awards:

Best of Discipline Wetransfer / Amsterdam  

Aline - The French Dispatch (zie hierboven)

 Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
Gold Cube Wetransfer / Amsterdam   Aline - The French Dispatch Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
Gold Cube Sun Lee   Consumption of Heritage Personal project Fashion Design
Bronze Cube The Family / Amsterdam Sizzer B.V. / Amsterdam + HALAL / Amsterdam G-Star RAW - The Rhythm of Denim G-Star Motion / Film / Gaming Craft
Bronze Cube Media.Monks / Amsterdam INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam The Bookcase for Tolerance Anne Frank House Experiential Design
Bronze Cube Media.Monks / Amsterdam INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam The Bookcase for Tolerance Anne Frank House Interactive
Merit Media.Monks / Amsterdam INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam The Bookcase for Tolerance Anne Frank House Experiential Design
Silver Cube Media.Monks / Amsterdam INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam The Bookcase for Tolerance Anne Frank House Interactive
Silver Cube Media.Monks / Amsterdam INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MassiveMusic / Berlin + HAGENS / Amsterdam The Bookcase for Tolerance Anne Frank House Interactive
Bronze Cube Media.Monks / Hilversum   The Witcher - Welcome to the Continent Netflix Interactive
Merit Media.Monks / Hilversum   The Witcher - Welcome to the Continent Netflix Interactive
Merit Media.Monks / Hilversum   The Witcher - Welcome to the Continent Netflix Interactive
Silver Cube Volkskrant Magazine / Amsterdam   10 covers Volkskrant Magazine De Persgroep Publication Design
Merit WeTransfer / Amsterdam   WeTransfer & Marina Abramović - Traces WeTransfer & Marina Abramovic Experiential Design

 

The Lost Class

Grote winnaar in New York was The Lost Class van Leo Burnett Chicago, dat 'high school shootings' op pijnlijke wijze aan de kaak stelt - zie onderaan in 3 delen.

Ter inspiratie hier direct onder alle winnaars in de verschillende disciplines van zowel The One Show als ADC Awards.

 

The One Show 2022 Best of Discipline winners:

  • Brand-Side —draftLine AB InBev Colombia Bogotá with Abaco Bogotá and Macarena Bogotá “Tienda Cerca” for AB InBev Colombia, Tienda Cerca
  • Branded Entertainment — Mojo Supermarket New York with Active Theory Los Angeles, “DojaCode” for Girls Who Code
  • Creative Effectiveness — Ogilvy UK London with Ogilvy Toronto “Courage is Beautiful” for Dove
  • Creative Use of Data — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change the Ref
  • Experiential & Immersive — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change the Ref
  • Film — Riff Raff Films London with 750mph London and Moving Picture Company London, and Final Cut London “Open Spaces” for Burberry
  • Design — Google Mountain View with Google Creative Lab New York for its own “Timelapse in Google Earth
  • Direct Marketing — Publicis Italy Milan with Prodigious Milan, Prodigious Milan, JAJAFilms Barcelona and TresBien Buenos Aires, “Shutter Ads” for Heineken
  • Gaming —Cheil PengTai Beijing with Cheil Hong Kong “The Cost of Bullying” for Samsung
  • Health & Wellness — L&C New York with Suitcase Productions New York and Agosto Lima “Piñatex” for Dole Sunshine Company and Ananas Anam
  • IP & Products — Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for its own “Real Tone
  • Interactive, Online & Mobile — GUT São Paulo with HEFTY São Paulo, I Hate Flash São Paulo and Mol São Paulo, “Hidden Spots” for Heinz
  • Interactive & Mobile Craft — Mojo Supermarket New York with Active Theory Los Angeles, “DojaCode” for Girls Who Code
  • Integrated — BBH USA New York with Anonymous Content Los Angeles and Cabin New York, “Black-Owned Friday” for Google
  • Moving Image Craft — Serviceplan Germany Munich “The Wish” for Penny
  • Music & Sound Craft — BBDO New York “Teenage Dream” for Sandy Hook Promise
  • Out of Home — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change the Ref 
  • Pharma — Special Auckland with The Post Office Auckland David's Unusables” for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand (MND NZ)
  • Print — Africa São Paulo “The Most Valuable News” for Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
  • Public Relations — Jung von Matt DONAU Vienna “Vienna Strips on OnlyFans” for Vienna Tourist Board
  • Radio & Audio — Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru “The Unfiltered History Tour” for VICE World News
  • Social Media — McCann Paris Neuilly-sur-Seine with McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Germany Düsseldorf and Weber Shandwick Neuilly-sur-Seine, “The Bread Exam” for Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation

ADC 101st Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners:

  • Advertising: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change The Ref
  • Brand/Communication Design: COLLINS New York for branding on behalf of Girl Scouts Of America
  • Experiential Design: MullenLoweSSP3 with Macarena, both in Bogotá, “Illegal Classroom” for AB InBev Pony Malta
  • Fashion Design: Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto “Tough Turban” for Pfaff Harley-Davidson
  • Illustration: The New York Times Magazine and Igor Bastidas "The Untold Story Of Sushi In America” for The New York Times Magazine
  • In-House: Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for its own “Real Tone
  • Interactive:  Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change The Ref
  • Motion/Film/Gaming Craft: zoals gezegd WeTransfer Amsterdam “Aline - The French Dispatch” for Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures
  • Packaging Design: Zhihua He with Shanghai Version Design Group, both in Shanghai, “Yoseido” for Yoseido
  • Photography: Todd Antony Photography London “Flying Stars - Amputee Footballers Of Sierra Leone”, Personal Project
  • Product Design: Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires “Degree Inclusive” for Unilever
  • Publication Design: The New York Times Magazine for its own “The New York Times For Kids - October 2021
  • Spatial Design: Hakuten Corporation with Panoramatiks, both in Tokyo, “The Axis Of Peace” for Yokosuka City
  • Typography: Superunion with Who Wot Why and There Is Studio, all in London, “Fight For Home” for Shelter
Robijn mikt op 'vrolijke patronen' in nieuwe voorjaarscampagne
Campagnes

Robijn mikt op 'vrolijke patronen' in nieuwe voorjaarscampagne

Het Unilever-merk introduceert het nieuwe product ‘Stip en streep’. Born05 ontwikkelde de campagne.

Campagnepraat over het nieuwe werk van Groote Museum en bureau Dawn
Campagnes

Campagnepraat: Groote Museum van Artis laat kansen liggen

In de nieuwe campagne van het Groote Museum staan 'grote levensvragen' centraal. Maar worden die ook beantwoord?

Snelle dienst
Campagnes

Reisapp Glimble gaat langdurige samenwerking aan met popartiest Snelle

Bij de kick-off trakteert Snelle Leidse busreizigers op een live halteconcert.

Steven Bergwijn maakt 1-0 tegen Noren in kwalificatiewedstrijd voor WK Qatar - ANP Koen van der Weel
Campagnes

Onderzoek: bedrijven kunnen beter geen campagne voeren rondom het WK in Qatar

Een meerderheid van de Nederlanders vindt dat bedrijven beter geen campagne kunnen voeren gezien de mensenrechtensituatie in WK-land Qatar.

G-Star in nieuwe campagne: draag je jeans tot het bittere eind
Campagnes

G-Star in nieuwe campagne: draag je jeans tot het bittere eind

Met de internationale campagne, door The Family, maakt het fashionmerk een statement: jeans moeten zo lang mogelijk meegaan.

