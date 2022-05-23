Nederland wint 8 One Show prijzen en 14 ADC Awards in New York

Cheil won vier prijzen (Merits) bij The One Show, Media.Monks, Wieden+Kennedy en 180 Amsterdam ieder één Merit en G-Star/The Family/Sizzer een gouden Pencil - The One Show focust zich op campagnes, de bureaus en klanten.

Bij de ADC Awards, die zich meer op executie richten, won Media.Monks 8 prijzen (2 zilveren en 3 bronzen Cubes en 2 Merit Awards), WeTransfer/WePresent er 3 (Best of Discipline, een gouden Cube en een Merit Award), ontwerper Sun Lee een gouden Cube, Volkskrant Magazine een zilveren Cube en The Family een bronzen Cube.

WeTransfer/WePresent won Best of Discipline in de categorie Motion/Film/Gaming Craft voor de eerste videoclip die Wes Anderson ooit maakte. Samen met het Nederlandse merk maakte hij een videoclip voor Aline, een nummer van de soundtrack van de film The French Dispatch te promotie van diezelfde film.

Media.Monks won daarnaast internationaal nog 5x bronzen Pencils en 2 zilveren Cubes voor Oreo Thins Protection Program, evenals een bronzen Cube voor Oreo x Pokémon en Halo Infinite: Become Master Chief.

Publicis Benelux, tenslotte, won (onder de vlag van België) een zilveren Pencil bij The One Show in de categorie Brand Installations voor Mercedes Millboard.

Zie hieronder de winnende Nederlandse campagnes bij The One Show: