22 Nederlandse PR-campagnes genomineerd voor prestigieuze European Excellence Awards

Shortlists bekend gemaakt met een mooie oogst voor pr- en communicatieprojecten van eigen bodem.

Screenshot uit filmpje over het bespreekbaar maken van depressies.
Campagne

De nominaties van de prestigieuze European Excellence Award 2018 zijn bekend gemaakt, met een goede score aan Nederlandse nominaties. In totaal zijn er 19 pr-cases van eigen bodem genomineerd.

In het overzicht de opdrachtgever, naam van het project en het betrokken bureau. De awards worden op 6 december uitgereikt in Dublin, Ierland.

Energy

NAM

NAM70 Challenge

BCW Netherlands

 

Nuon, Vattenfall

Nuon Solar Team: Join the winning team!,

Leene Communicatie bv

 

Telecommunications

Ziggo

Ziggo eBattle F1

Vertigo 6, eMense

 

Health

Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport

Hey! It’s OK. Let’s talk about depression

HvdM

 

Entertainment & Culture

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Second life for stadium seats

Leene Communicatie

Science & Education

 

Stichting Het Nationale Park De Hoge Veluwe

Snapshot Hoge Veluwe

 

NGOs & Associations

Make-a-Wish Netherlands

Wish Maps

Weber Shandwick

 

Multi - Channel Communications

Gemeente Rotterdam

'Pikpraat van Straat', against sexual street intimidation

Bijl PR, Vuurrood

 

Viral Communications

Hago Cleans Up A Nation's Party On King’s Day

Lewis

 

Internal Communications

Royal DSM

Sustainable Employability made simple and significant

Bex*communicatie

 

Brand Relationship

Royal Philips Brand Sponsorship

MRI Cinema

Ogilvy Amsterdam

 

 

Launch

Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport

Hey! It’s OK. Let’s talk about depression

HvdM

 

Employer Branding and Recruiting

Opel

Opel campaign Jade

Weber Shandwick

 

Food 

6 miljoen gratis tomaten

HvdM

 

Corporate Responsibility

Heineken

Heineken - When You Drive, Never Drink

Edelman

 

Opel

Opel campaign Jade

Weber Shandwick

 

Corporate Film and Video

National Holocaust Museum

Proof

 

Website

Make-a-Wish Netherlands

Wish Maps

Weber Shandwick

 

Social Media

Rijkswaterstaat

Operation Clean Swan

Zandbeek. The agency for engagement

 

Benelux, France

Gemeente Rotterdam

'Pikpraat van Straat', against sexual street intimidation

Bijl PR, Vuurrood

 

The Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security

Alert Online

Omnicom Public Relations Group

 

6 miljoen gratis tomaten

HvdM

 

 

Een woordvoerder in actie.
Still uit de Kaan's-video
