22 Nederlandse PR-campagnes genomineerd voor prestigieuze European Excellence Awards

Energy

NAM

NAM70 Challenge

BCW Netherlands

Nuon, Vattenfall

Nuon Solar Team: Join the winning team!,

Leene Communicatie bv

Telecommunications

Ziggo

Ziggo eBattle F1

Vertigo 6, eMense

Health

Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport

Hey! It’s OK. Let’s talk about depression

HvdM

Entertainment & Culture

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Second life for stadium seats

Leene Communicatie

Science & Education

Stichting Het Nationale Park De Hoge Veluwe

Snapshot Hoge Veluwe

NGOs & Associations

Make-a-Wish Netherlands

Wish Maps

Weber Shandwick

Multi - Channel Communications

Gemeente Rotterdam

'Pikpraat van Straat', against sexual street intimidation

Bijl PR, Vuurrood

Viral Communications

Hago Cleans Up A Nation's Party On King’s Day

Lewis

Internal Communications

Royal DSM

Sustainable Employability made simple and significant

Bex*communicatie

Brand Relationship

Royal Philips Brand Sponsorship

MRI Cinema

Ogilvy Amsterdam

Launch

Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport

Hey! It’s OK. Let’s talk about depression

HvdM

Employer Branding and Recruiting

Opel

Opel campaign Jade

Weber Shandwick

Food

6 miljoen gratis tomaten

HvdM

Corporate Responsibility

Heineken

Heineken - When You Drive, Never Drink

Edelman

Opel

Opel campaign Jade

Weber Shandwick

Corporate Film and Video

National Holocaust Museum

Proof

Website

Make-a-Wish Netherlands

Wish Maps

Weber Shandwick

Social Media

Rijkswaterstaat

Operation Clean Swan

Zandbeek. The agency for engagement

Benelux, France

Gemeente Rotterdam

'Pikpraat van Straat', against sexual street intimidation

Bijl PR, Vuurrood

The Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security

Alert Online

Omnicom Public Relations Group

6 miljoen gratis tomaten

HvdM