56 nominaties voor Nederland bij The One Show

56 campagnes waar Nederlandse spelers bij betrokken zijn staan op de shortlist voor The One Show, die in mei worden uitgereikt in de VS.

The Bookcase for Tolerance van INNOCEAN en MediaMonks

Eind april worden de finalisten, de campagnes die Pencils en Merits toegekend krijgen, bekend gemaakt. De uiteindelijke uitreiking vindt tijdens Creative Week - op 20 mei bij Cipriani op Wall Street - plaats in New York.

De uitschieter aan Nederlandse zijde is MediaMonks (en INNOCEAN Berlin) met The Bookcase for Tolerance voor het Anne Frankhuis met 10 nominaties. Verder zijn genomineerd:

  • 180 met 8 nominaties
  • Ogilvy Social.Lab en Oatly 6
  • Wieden+Kennedy en Sizzer 5
  • Cheil en Wunderman Thompson 4
  • Dept Agency 3
  • Publicis
  • dentsu 2
  • Jessica Hartley
  • Chuck Studios

Hier het Nederlandse genomineerde werk in de verschillende categorieën:

Brand-Side / In-House

Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + WeTransfer / Amsterdam - Brand-Side Initiated & Originated Projects - Oatly - The Milk Captcha (versus de lobby van de melkindustrie die stelde dat havermelk geen echte 'melk' en zich als zodanig niet mag afficheren)

Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam + Duolingo / Pittsburgh - Brand-Side / External Agency Collaboration - Duolingo - Duolingo Roll

Branded Entertainment

INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - in 3 subcategorieën Mobile Apps, Experiential – Brand Installations en Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality (AR, VR, MR) - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Experiential – In-Person Events - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Creative Use of Data

Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Use of Technology - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame

Publicis Italy / Milan + Good People / Atene + Sizzer Amsterdam + Prodigious - Social Media - Heineken - The Night is Young

Design

dentsu international / Amsterdam + dentsuACHTUNG / Amsterdam + Isobar UK / London - Craft – Art Direction - Malaria No More - Draw The Line Against Malaria

INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Digital Design - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Branding – Branded Item - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Direct Marketing

INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Digital & Online – Websites & Mobile - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + WeTransfer / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Digital & Online – Banners & Pop-ups en Craft – Use of Technology - Oatly - The Milk Captcha

Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam + Duolingo / Pittsburgh - Physical Items - Duolingo - Duolingo Roll

Experiential & Immersive

INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality (AR, VR, MR) - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

Wunderman Thompson / Antwerpen + Chuck Studios / Amsterdam - Events / Stunts / Competitions – In-Person - Ovam - Shopcakes

Film

INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Online Films & Video – Long Form – Series - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

Publicis Italy / Milan + Good People / Atene + Sizzer Amsterdam + Prodigious - Television & VOD – Long Form – Single - Heineken - The Night is Young

Publicis Italy / Milan + Sizzer Amsterdam / Amsterdam + DIVISION / Paris + TYO / Tokyo - Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single - Heineken - A Lockdown Love Story

Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam - Cinema Advertising - Nike - The Land of New Football

Dept Agency - Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single - Bol.com’s twist on tearjerking holiday commercials

Health & Wellness

180 / Amsterdam + Massive Music / Amsterdam - Social Media - The Red Cross Netherlands - Life Saving Stories

dentsu international / Amsterdam + dentsuACHTUNG / Amsterdam + Isobar UK / London - Design – Branding - Malaria No More - Draw The Line Against Malaria

Dept + Philips - Branded Content - Movember

Movember van Dept Agency voor Philips
Movember van Dept Agency voor Philips

Integrated

Publicis Italy / Milan + Good People / Atene + Sizzer Amsterdam + Prodigious - Integrated Branding Campaign - Heineken - The Night is Young

Integrated, Online & Mobile

180 / Amsterdam + Unit 9 / London + Synthesia / London + VoiceArchive / London - Innovation in Interactive, Online, & Mobile - Lay's - Messi Messages

INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - in 2 subcategorieën Interactive Video en Digital Installations – Immersive - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + Rochefort / Amsterdam - Online-only Video – Single - Oatly - An Ad In An Ad In An Ad

Interactive & Mobile Craft

Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Innovation in Interactive & Mobile Craft - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame

IP & Products

Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Integrated Digital & Physical Product – Promotional - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Physical Product – Promotional - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam + Duolingo / Pittsburgh - Physical Product – Promotional - Duolingo - Duolingo Roll

Moving Image Craft

180 / Amsterdam + Massive Music / Amsterdam + Marshall Street Editors / London + Black Kite / London - in 3 subcategorieën Writing – Single, Cinematography – Single en Production Design - DHL - License To Deliver

Wunderman Thompson / Singapore + Jessica Hartley / Amsterdam + Final Frontier / Shanghai + Le Cube / Buenos Aires - Animation – Single - Unilever – Lux - Born This Way

Dept + Philips - Casting - From body positivity to body hair positivity

Publicis Groupe Belgium & The Netherlands / Brussels + Publicis Emil Germany / Berlin + MJZ LT UK / London + MPC (Moving Picture Company) / London - Cinematography – Single - Mercedes-Benz - Mercedes and the Wind

Music & Sound Craft

Sizzer / Amsterdam + The Family / Amsterdam + HALAL / Amsterdam - Original Music – Score - G-Star Raw - G-Star Raw: The Rhythm of Denim

Out Of Home

Publicis Groupe Belgium & The Netherlands / Brussels + Publicis Emil Germany / Berlin - P.O.P. & In-Store – Single - Mercedes-Benz - Millboard

Print

Wunderman Thompson / Amsterdam + Wunderman Thompson / Hong Kong + Wunderman Thompson / Riyadh - in 4 subcategorieën Magazine – Series, Craft – Art Direction, Craft – Writing en Craft – Photography - JARIR BOOKSTORES - FEED YOUR IMAGINATION

PR

Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Innovation in Public Relations - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Events & Experiential en Brand Voice - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Social Media

180 / Amsterdam + Unit 9 / London + Synthesia / London + VoiceArchive / London - in 2 subcategorieën Craft – Use of Technology en Innovation in Social Media - Lay's - Messi Messages

Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + Rochefort / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Social Post – Single en Mobile-First Video – Over 15 Seconds - Oatly - An Ad In An Ad In An Ad

Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam - Social Post – Series - Nike - New Football News

Cultural Driver

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Cultural Driver - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Fusion Pencil

NNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Fusion Pencil - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

