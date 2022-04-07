56 nominaties voor Nederland bij The One Show

Integrated

Publicis Italy / Milan + Good People / Atene + Sizzer Amsterdam + Prodigious - Integrated Branding Campaign - Heineken - The Night is Young

Integrated, Online & Mobile

180 / Amsterdam + Unit 9 / London + Synthesia / London + VoiceArchive / London - Innovation in Interactive, Online, & Mobile - Lay's - Messi Messages

INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - in 2 subcategorieën Interactive Video en Digital Installations – Immersive - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance

Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + Rochefort / Amsterdam - Online-only Video – Single - Oatly - An Ad In An Ad In An Ad

Interactive & Mobile Craft

Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Innovation in Interactive & Mobile Craft - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame

IP & Products

Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Integrated Digital & Physical Product – Promotional - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Physical Product – Promotional - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam + Duolingo / Pittsburgh - Physical Product – Promotional - Duolingo - Duolingo Roll

Moving Image Craft

180 / Amsterdam + Massive Music / Amsterdam + Marshall Street Editors / London + Black Kite / London - in 3 subcategorieën Writing – Single, Cinematography – Single en Production Design - DHL - License To Deliver

Wunderman Thompson / Singapore + Jessica Hartley / Amsterdam + Final Frontier / Shanghai + Le Cube / Buenos Aires - Animation – Single - Unilever – Lux - Born This Way

Dept + Philips - Casting - From body positivity to body hair positivity

Publicis Groupe Belgium & The Netherlands / Brussels + Publicis Emil Germany / Berlin + MJZ LT UK / London + MPC (Moving Picture Company) / London - Cinematography – Single - Mercedes-Benz - Mercedes and the Wind

Music & Sound Craft

Sizzer / Amsterdam + The Family / Amsterdam + HALAL / Amsterdam - Original Music – Score - G-Star Raw - G-Star Raw: The Rhythm of Denim

Out Of Home

Publicis Groupe Belgium & The Netherlands / Brussels + Publicis Emil Germany / Berlin - P.O.P. & In-Store – Single - Mercedes-Benz - Millboard

Print

Wunderman Thompson / Amsterdam + Wunderman Thompson / Hong Kong + Wunderman Thompson / Riyadh - in 4 subcategorieën Magazine – Series, Craft – Art Direction, Craft – Writing en Craft – Photography - JARIR BOOKSTORES - FEED YOUR IMAGINATION

PR

Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Innovation in Public Relations - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Events & Experiential en Brand Voice - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Social Media

180 / Amsterdam + Unit 9 / London + Synthesia / London + VoiceArchive / London - in 2 subcategorieën Craft – Use of Technology en Innovation in Social Media - Lay's - Messi Messages

Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + Rochefort / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Social Post – Single en Mobile-First Video – Over 15 Seconds - Oatly - An Ad In An Ad In An Ad

Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam - Social Post – Series - Nike - New Football News

Cultural Driver

Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Cultural Driver - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey

Fusion Pencil

NNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Fusion Pencil - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance