56 nominaties voor Nederland bij The One Show

Eind april worden de finalisten, de campagnes die Pencils en Merits toegekend krijgen, bekend gemaakt. De uiteindelijke uitreiking vindt tijdens Creative Week - op 20 mei bij Cipriani op Wall Street - plaats in New York.
De uitschieter aan Nederlandse zijde is MediaMonks (en INNOCEAN Berlin) met The Bookcase for Tolerance voor het Anne Frankhuis met 10 nominaties. Verder zijn genomineerd:
- 180 met 8 nominaties
- Ogilvy Social.Lab en Oatly 6
- Wieden+Kennedy en Sizzer 5
- Cheil en Wunderman Thompson 4
- Dept Agency 3
- Publicis
- dentsu 2
- Jessica Hartley
- Chuck Studios
Hier het Nederlandse genomineerde werk in de verschillende categorieën:
Brand-Side / In-House
Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + WeTransfer / Amsterdam - Brand-Side Initiated & Originated Projects - Oatly - The Milk Captcha (versus de lobby van de melkindustrie die stelde dat havermelk geen echte 'melk' en zich als zodanig niet mag afficheren)
Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam + Duolingo / Pittsburgh - Brand-Side / External Agency Collaboration - Duolingo - Duolingo Roll
Branded Entertainment
INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - in 3 subcategorieën Mobile Apps, Experiential – Brand Installations en Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality (AR, VR, MR) - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance
Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Experiential – In-Person Events - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey
Creative Use of Data
Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Use of Technology - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame
Publicis Italy / Milan + Good People / Atene + Sizzer Amsterdam + Prodigious - Social Media - Heineken - The Night is Young
Design
dentsu international / Amsterdam + dentsuACHTUNG / Amsterdam + Isobar UK / London - Craft – Art Direction - Malaria No More - Draw The Line Against Malaria
INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Digital Design - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance
Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Branding – Branded Item - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey
Direct Marketing
INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Digital & Online – Websites & Mobile - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance
Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + WeTransfer / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Digital & Online – Banners & Pop-ups en Craft – Use of Technology - Oatly - The Milk Captcha
Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam + Duolingo / Pittsburgh - Physical Items - Duolingo - Duolingo Roll
Experiential & Immersive
INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality (AR, VR, MR) - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance
Wunderman Thompson / Antwerpen + Chuck Studios / Amsterdam - Events / Stunts / Competitions – In-Person - Ovam - Shopcakes
Film
INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Online Films & Video – Long Form – Series - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance
Publicis Italy / Milan + Good People / Atene + Sizzer Amsterdam + Prodigious - Television & VOD – Long Form – Single - Heineken - The Night is Young
Publicis Italy / Milan + Sizzer Amsterdam / Amsterdam + DIVISION / Paris + TYO / Tokyo - Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single - Heineken - A Lockdown Love Story
Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam - Cinema Advertising - Nike - The Land of New Football
Dept Agency - Online Films & Video – Long Form – Single - Bol.com’s twist on tearjerking holiday commercials
Health & Wellness
180 / Amsterdam + Massive Music / Amsterdam - Social Media - The Red Cross Netherlands - Life Saving Stories
dentsu international / Amsterdam + dentsuACHTUNG / Amsterdam + Isobar UK / London - Design – Branding - Malaria No More - Draw The Line Against Malaria
Dept + Philips - Branded Content - Movember
Integrated
Publicis Italy / Milan + Good People / Atene + Sizzer Amsterdam + Prodigious - Integrated Branding Campaign - Heineken - The Night is Young
Integrated, Online & Mobile
180 / Amsterdam + Unit 9 / London + Synthesia / London + VoiceArchive / London - Innovation in Interactive, Online, & Mobile - Lay's - Messi Messages
INNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - in 2 subcategorieën Interactive Video en Digital Installations – Immersive - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance
Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + Rochefort / Amsterdam - Online-only Video – Single - Oatly - An Ad In An Ad In An Ad
Interactive & Mobile Craft
Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Innovation in Interactive & Mobile Craft - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame
IP & Products
Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Integrated Digital & Physical Product – Promotional - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame
Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Physical Product – Promotional - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey
Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam + Duolingo / Pittsburgh - Physical Product – Promotional - Duolingo - Duolingo Roll
Moving Image Craft
180 / Amsterdam + Massive Music / Amsterdam + Marshall Street Editors / London + Black Kite / London - in 3 subcategorieën Writing – Single, Cinematography – Single en Production Design - DHL - License To Deliver
Wunderman Thompson / Singapore + Jessica Hartley / Amsterdam + Final Frontier / Shanghai + Le Cube / Buenos Aires - Animation – Single - Unilever – Lux - Born This Way
Dept + Philips - Casting - From body positivity to body hair positivity
Publicis Groupe Belgium & The Netherlands / Brussels + Publicis Emil Germany / Berlin + MJZ LT UK / London + MPC (Moving Picture Company) / London - Cinematography – Single - Mercedes-Benz - Mercedes and the Wind
Music & Sound Craft
Sizzer / Amsterdam + The Family / Amsterdam + HALAL / Amsterdam - Original Music – Score - G-Star Raw - G-Star Raw: The Rhythm of Denim
Out Of Home
Publicis Groupe Belgium & The Netherlands / Brussels + Publicis Emil Germany / Berlin - P.O.P. & In-Store – Single - Mercedes-Benz - Millboard
Wunderman Thompson / Amsterdam + Wunderman Thompson / Hong Kong + Wunderman Thompson / Riyadh - in 4 subcategorieën Magazine – Series, Craft – Art Direction, Craft – Writing en Craft – Photography - JARIR BOOKSTORES - FEED YOUR IMAGINATION
PR
Cheil / Amsterdam + Mario Piepenbrink / Alkmaar + Pirke Productions / Amsterdam + Samsung Electronics Benelux / Schiphol - Innovation in Public Relations - Samsung Electronics Benelux - Samsung FastFrame
Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Events & Experiential en Brand Voice - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey
Social Media
180 / Amsterdam + Unit 9 / London + Synthesia / London + VoiceArchive / London - in 2 subcategorieën Craft – Use of Technology en Innovation in Social Media - Lay's - Messi Messages
Oatly Department of Mind Control / Malmö + Rochefort / Amsterdam - in 2 subcategorieën Social Post – Single en Mobile-First Video – Over 15 Seconds - Oatly - An Ad In An Ad In An Ad
Wieden+Kennedy / Amsterdam - Social Post – Series - Nike - New Football News
Cultural Driver
Ogilvy Social.Lab / Amsterdam - Cultural Driver - Volleyball World - Equal Jersey
Fusion Pencil
NNOCEAN Worldwide Europe / Berlin + MediaMonks / Hilversum + Ted Alkemade / Holy fools / Hagens / Amsterdam + Trigger Happy / MassiveMusic / Berlin - Fusion Pencil - Anne Frank House - The Bookcase for Tolerance
