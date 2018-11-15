Advertentie
Verrassende Epica Grand Prixs uitgereikt in Amsterdam

Vanavond zijn in het KIT de Epica Grand Prixs uitgereikt in de categorieën Film, Print, Digital, Alternative, Design en Responsibility.

Film Grand Prix-winnaar Shiseido - Party Bus (creatie in-huis, Tower Film Tokyo)

Film Grand PrixThe Party Bus”. Bureau en klant: Shiseido

Print CraftThe remarkable Lise”. Bureau: DDB Berlin. Klant: Stabilo International

Digital Grand Prix“JFK UNsilenced”. Bureau: Rothco | Accenture Interactive. Klant: The Times News UK & Ireland

Advertentie

Alternative Grand Prix: “Go with the Fake”. Bureau: Publicis Italy. Klant: Deisel

Design Grand Prix"LA Original". Bureau: 72andSunny. Klant: Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles

Responsibilty Grand Prix"Price On Our Lives". Bureau: McCann NY. Klant: March For Our Lives

Binnenkort verschijnt tevens een artikel over de conferentiedag, die geheel in het teken stond van de (sociaal-maatschappelijke en -politieke) verantwoordelijkheid van merken. 

Adformatie is partner van de Epica Awards en conferentie Creative Circle.

