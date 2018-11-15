Verrassende Epica Grand Prixs uitgereikt in Amsterdam

Film Grand Prix: “The Party Bus”. Bureau en klant: Shiseido
Print Craft: “The remarkable Lise”. Bureau: DDB Berlin. Klant: Stabilo International
Digital Grand Prix: “JFK UNsilenced”. Bureau: Rothco | Accenture Interactive. Klant: The Times News UK & Ireland
Alternative Grand Prix: “Go with the Fake”. Bureau: Publicis Italy. Klant: Deisel
Design Grand Prix: "LA Original". Bureau: 72andSunny. Klant: Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles
Responsibilty Grand Prix: "Price On Our Lives". Bureau: McCann NY. Klant: March For Our Lives
Binnenkort verschijnt tevens een artikel over de conferentiedag, die geheel in het teken stond van de (sociaal-maatschappelijke en -politieke) verantwoordelijkheid van merken.
