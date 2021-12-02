Advertentie
Nederland 28 maal genomineerd bij Eurobest

180 Amsterdam is koploper onder de Nederlandse genomineerden. Het merk Lay’s is in totaal achtmaal genomineerd.

Lay’s Iconic Restaurant van Fitzroy

Eurobest behoort net als Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx (het reclamefestival voor het Midden-Oosten en Noord-Afrika) en Spikes Asia tot de zogeheten Lions Festivals van het beursgenoteerde Britse Ascential.

De exacte ranking onder de Nederlandse genomineerden is:
180 Amsterdam 5 nominaties
Media.Monks 4
Wieden+ Kennedy Amsterdam 4
Fitzroy 3
Ajax / One:Nil 3
Cheil Benelux 3
Publicis Benelux 3
DDB 2
n=5 1

Hieronder alle genomineerde campagnes in de verschillende (sub)categorieën:

​​​​​Brand Experience & Activation
C01 Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts: Lay’s Iconic Restaurant – Fitzroy
G08 Market Disruption: A Piece of Ajax – One:Nil

Design
F01 Consumer Products: The Helping Plate – Hak / DDB Unlimited

Digital Craft
B01 UX & Journey Design: The Uncensored Library – Reporters Without Borders / Media.Monks

Entertainment
C02 Brand Integration for Games: The Uncensored Library – Reporters Without Borders / Media.Monks
D01 Sports: Film, Series & AudioThe Land of New Football – Nike / Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
D05 Audience Targeting or Distribution Strategy: A Piece of Ajax – One:Nil

Film
A01 Consumer Goods + B01 Consumer Goods: The Land of New Football – Nike / Wieden+Kennedy
A05 Consumer Services / Business to Business: Freedom – Centraal Beheer / DDB Unlimite
G05 Cultural Insight: You Can't Stop Us: Victory Swim – Nike / Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Innovation
A01 Innovative Technology: Samsung FastFrame – Cheil Benelux

Media
A01 Consumer Goods + B06 Use of Events / Stunts: Lay’s Iconic Restaurant – Fitzroy
B08 Use of Mobile & Devices + B09 Use of Social Platforms: Messi Messages – Lay’s / 180 Amsterdam
G07 Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility: Accept to Enter – n=5/HPB
 
Mobile
A06 Innovative use of Technology: Samsung FastFrame – Cheil Benelux
B03 Social Content for User Engagement + B06 Targeted Communication + C02 Messaging Campaign: Messi Messages – Lay’s / 180 Amsterdam

PR
A06 Not-for-profit / Charity / Government + B04 Content Creation & Production: The Uncensored Library – Reporters Without Borders / Media.Monks
E05 Sponsorship & Brand Partnership: Samsung FastFrame – Cheil Benelux
G08 Market Disruption: A Piece of Ajax – One:Nil

Outdoor
B06 Not-for-profit / Charity / GovernmentDon’t Miss Important Notifications – Think Pink / Publicis Benelux
D03 Special Build + E02 Ambient OutdoorMillboard – Mercedes-Benz / Publicis Benelux

Op woensdag 15 december worden alle winnaars van Eurobest 2021 The European Awards for Creativity bekend gemaakt.

You Can't Stop Us: Victory Swim voor Nike van Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Bring Back Friday van Buutvrij
Campagnes

Nederland wint 10 Epica Awards

De voorselectie van de Epica Awards is bekend gemaakt. 180 Amsterdam en Media.Monks winnen 4 prijzen, Buutvrij 2.

Johnnie Walker presenteert nieuwe campagne met Milla Jovovich in de hoofdrol
Campagnes

Johnnie Walker presenteert nieuwe campagne met Milla Jovovich in de hoofdrol

'Daden zeggen meer dan woorden en Milla is, net als Johnnie, het voorbeeld van iemand die het wandelen het woord laat doen.’
Bumble
Campagnes

Bumble-campagne zet herkenbare datingmomenten centraal

Er is geen goede of foute manier om te daten, luidt de boodschap van de video.

Realistische kerst
Campagnes

Dit is de kerstcommercial van Kruidvat

Échte Kerstmis volgens Kruidvat: drukte, chaos en een irritante ex.

premium
René Verbong, executive creative director bij Dept
Campagnes

...en toen was ‘webbouwer’ Dept ook ineens een volwaardig creatief bureau

René Verbong (ECD): 'Drie dingen wilde ik realiseren; talent opleiden, de kwaliteit van het werk omhoog brengen en awards winnen.'

