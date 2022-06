Wie zijn de Canneshebbers dit jaar? 'En dat zeg ik niet alleen als Ajacied'

Robbie Kerr, senior-designer WeTransfer

'There is one massive piece of work that stuck out to me this year, and that is DALL•E 2, an AI system that can create realistic images and art from a simple text input. Over the course of the last month or so, I've seen various different experiments using this ground breaking tool, and I think it's going to have a massive impact, for better or worse, on the creative industry.

I thought Corona's 'world's first ever' plastic fishing tournament by We Believers was a great piece of work as well. Plastic waste is a huge issue that we face in our world today, but it's also really hard to be seen amongst a sea of mediocre campaigns and greenwashing. So it's refreshing to not only see a completely fresh take on this issue (see below), but it further cements Corona as a (somewhat unexpected) leader in sustainable business. They have seemingly become the first beverage company in the world to be 'net-zero plastic' - as in they recover more plastic from the environment than it generates. Beverage companies around the world, take note!

Finally, I think WeTransfer has created some spectacular work this year, so I'm going to blow our own horn here and say we'll represent the Netherlands well. One stuck out in particular to me — the fantastic digital exhibition piece, which complimented the physical exhibition for Marina Abramovic's 'Traces'.'

Traces won onlangs een Wood Pencil bij de D&AD Awards.