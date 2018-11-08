21 Nederlandse PR-campagnes genomineerd voor prestigieuze European Excellence Awards

De nominaties van de prestigieuze European Excellence Award 2018 zijn bekend gemaakt, met een goede score aan Nederlandse nominaties. In totaal zijn er 19 pr-cases van eigen bodem genomineerd.
In het overzicht de opdrachtgever, naam van het project en het betrokken bureau. De awards worden op 6 december uitgereikt in Dublin, Ierland.
Energy
NAM
NAM70 Challenge
BCW Netherlands
Nuon, Vattenfall
Nuon Solar Team: Join the winning team!,
Leene Communicatie bv
Telecommunications
Ziggo
Ziggo eBattle F1
Vertigo 6, eMense
Health
Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport
Hey! It’s OK. Let’s talk about depression
HvdM
Entertainment & Culture
Johan Cruijff ArenA
Second life for stadium seats
Leene Communicatie
Science & Education
Stichting Het Nationale Park De Hoge Veluwe
Snapshot Hoge Veluwe
NGOs & Associations
Make-a-Wish Netherlands
Wish Maps
Weber Shandwick
Multi - Channel Communications
Gemeente Rotterdam
'Pikpraat van Straat', against sexual street intimidation
Bijl PR, Vuurrood
Viral Communications
Hago Cleans Up A Nation's Party On King’s Day
Lewis
Internal Communications
Royal DSM
Sustainable Employability made simple and significant
Bex*communicatie
Brand Relationship
Royal Philips Brand Sponsorship
MRI Cinema
Ogilvy Amsterdam
Launch
Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport
Hey! It’s OK. Let’s talk about depression
HvdM
Employer Branding and Recruiting
Opel
Opel campaign Jade
Weber Shandwick
Food
6 miljoen gratis tomaten
HvdM
Corporate Responsibility
Heineken
Heineken - When You Drive, Never Drink
Edelman
Opel
Opel campaign Jade
Weber Shandwick
Corporate Film and Video
National Holocaust Museum
Proof
Website
Make-a-Wish Netherlands
Wish Maps
Weber Shandwick
Social Media
Rijkswaterstaat
Operation Clean Swan
Zandbeek. The agency for engagement
Benelux, France
Gemeente Rotterdam
'Pikpraat van Straat', against sexual street intimidation
Bijl PR, Vuurrood
The Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security
Alert Online
Omnicom Public Relations Group
6 miljoen gratis tomaten
HvdM
