Lof voor Dept en Jaap Haartsen bij Lovie Awards 2022

Afgelopen week won Nederland 53 awards bij de 12e Lovie Awards, Honouring the best of the European internet, die online vanuit Engeland werden uitgereikt. Bluetooth-uitvinder Jaap Haartsen ontving bovendien de Lovie Lifetime Achievement Award en Dept werd na 2020 voor de 2e keer Bureau van het Jaar – ditmaal met een recordaantal van 43 awards met alle Europese bureaus samen voor klanten als Amazon Prime, Philips en H&M.
Namens Nederland won het bureau 8 Lovie Awards, waaronder goud en een People’s Lovie Award met de campagne Amaze & Admire voor de Bijenkorf. Andere bureaus die meerdere Lovies wonnen waren onder andere Born05 (6) en het Rotterdamse IN10 (5).
Hieronder alle gewonnen Lovie Awards namens Nederland per categorie en helemaal onderaan een ranking van alle winnende bureaus.
Websites (2G, 4Z, 3B = 9 + 5 PLA)
Goud
De Nationale Bioscoopbon - DotControl & Selmore
Bringing World War Two to life - IN10 + People’s Lovie Award (zie beeld onder)
Zilver
Get to work on bol.com - Kaliber Interactive
WTFFF!? - Q42 + People’s Lovie Award
Bringing World War Two to life - IN10 + People’s Lovie Award
MICA - Junction creative + digital agency
Brons
Mauritshuis (Site + Audiotour) - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award
mei architects and planners - Level Level
Listn - Level Level + People’s Lovie Award
Apps, Mobile Sites & Voice (3G, 2Z, 2B = 7 + 4 PLA)
Goud
Bijenkorf (Amaze & Admire) - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award
Night Sky - iCandi Apps Ltd. Education & Reference + People’s Lovie Award
Gallery of Honour of Dutch Photography - IN10
Zilver
Night Sky - iCandi Apps Ltd. Best Software, Service or Platform + People’s Lovie Award
Bol.com Mystery Box - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award
Brons
SenseMath - Q42 Best Practices
SenseMath - Q42 Experimental & Innovation
Video (0G, 2Z, 1B = 3 + 3 PLA)
Zilver
SIRE children in poverty - Born05 Public Service & Activism Branded + People’s Lovie Award
SIRE children in poverty - Born05 Public Service & Activism Series + People’s Lovie Award
Brons
KPN Ultimate Speedtest: winning over the hearts of Gen Zs and Millennials through their love of gaming - Team5pm The YouTube Agency + People’s Lovie Award
Advertising (0G, 2Z, 7B = 9 + 5 PLA)
Zilver
Ondernemen is vooruitkijken - N=5 + People’s Lovie Award
Felix & The Perfect Gift - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award
Brons
#1metS10 - Born05 + People’s Lovie Award
Jumbo #Goodvibes - Fama Volat
De Nationale Bioscoopbon - DotControl & Selmore Best Use of Media Campaign
Tech Tracks - code d’azur + People’s Lovie Award
Danone HiPRO Level Up - Endeavour
De Nationale Bioscoopbon - DotControl & Selmore Products & Services + People’s Lovie Award
DODI x Disney - SuperHeroes
Social (0G, 0G, 2B = 2 + 1 PLA)
Brons
2021 MTV EMA - MTV International Entertainment & Sport Video
2021 MTV EMA - MTV International Events & Livestreams + People’s Lovie Award
Podcasts (1G, 1G, 1G = 3 + 2 PLA)
Goud
Alle Geschiedenis Ooit - Podimo + People’s Lovie Award
Zilver
De man met de rammelaars - Audio agency Airborne
Brons
Traanjagers - KLOAQ audio design + People’s Lovie Award
In de categorie Web3, NFTs & Metaverse won Nederland geen Lovies.
Naast 'puur' Nederlandse oogst won een aantal Nederlandse spelers met internationaal werk, voor internationale klanten ook nog een groot aantal prijzen:
Media.Monks won met het internationale netwerk in totaal 14 Lovie Awards.
Build in Amsterdam won 4 gouden en 1 zilveren Lovie Awards voor internationale klanten.
En ook het in Amsterdam gevestigde Soursop won bijvoorbeeld 5 Lovies.
Bureauranking (met het aantal - geturfde - Lovie Awards)
Dept VIII
Born05 VI
IN10 V
DotControl IIII
Q42 IIII
iCandi Apps IIII
MTV III
Level Level III
Team5pm II
N=5 II
code d'azur II
Podimo II
KLOAQ II
Fama Volat
Kaliber
MICA
Endeavour
Airborne
Bekijk alle Lovie Award winnaars van 2022 hier.
