Lof voor Dept en Jaap Haartsen bij Lovie Awards 2022

Afgelopen week won Nederland 53 awards bij de 12e Lovie Awards, Honouring the best of the European internet, die online vanuit Engeland werden uitgereikt. Bluetooth-uitvinder Jaap Haartsen ontving bovendien de Lovie Lifetime Achievement Award en Dept werd na 2020 voor de 2e keer Bureau van het Jaar – ditmaal met een recordaantal van 43 awards met alle Europese bureaus samen voor klanten als Amazon Prime, Philips en H&M.

Namens Nederland won het bureau 8 Lovie Awards, waaronder goud en een People’s Lovie Award met de campagne Amaze & Admire voor de Bijenkorf. Andere bureaus die meerdere Lovies wonnen waren onder andere Born05 (6) en het Rotterdamse IN10 (5).

Hieronder alle gewonnen Lovie Awards namens Nederland per categorie en helemaal onderaan een ranking van alle winnende bureaus.

Websites (2G, 4Z, 3B = 9 + 5 PLA)

Goud

De Nationale Bioscoopbon - DotControl & Selmore

Bringing World War Two to life - IN10 + People’s Lovie Award (zie beeld onder)

Zilver

Get to work on bol.com - Kaliber Interactive

WTFFF!? - Q42 + People’s Lovie Award

Bringing World War Two to life - IN10 + People’s Lovie Award

MICA - Junction creative + digital agency

Brons

Mauritshuis (Site + Audiotour) - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award

mei architects and planners - Level Level

Listn - Level Level + People’s Lovie Award

Apps, Mobile Sites & Voice (3G, 2Z, 2B = 7 + 4 PLA)

Goud

Bijenkorf (Amaze & Admire) - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award

Night Sky - iCandi Apps Ltd. Education & Reference + People’s Lovie Award

Gallery of Honour of Dutch Photography - IN10

Zilver

Night Sky - iCandi Apps Ltd. Best Software, Service or Platform + People’s Lovie Award

Bol.com Mystery Box - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award

Brons

SenseMath - Q42 Best Practices

SenseMath - Q42 Experimental & Innovation

Video (0G, 2Z, 1B = 3 + 3 PLA)

Zilver

SIRE children in poverty - Born05 Public Service & Activism Branded + People’s Lovie Award

SIRE children in poverty - Born05 Public Service & Activism Series + People’s Lovie Award

Brons

KPN Ultimate Speedtest: winning over the hearts of Gen Zs and Millennials through their love of gaming - Team5pm The YouTube Agency + People’s Lovie Award

Advertising (0G, 2Z, 7B = 9 + 5 PLA)

Zilver

Ondernemen is vooruitkijken - N=5 + People’s Lovie Award

Felix & The Perfect Gift - DEPT® + People’s Lovie Award

Brons

#1metS10 - Born05 + People’s Lovie Award

Jumbo #Goodvibes - Fama Volat

De Nationale Bioscoopbon - DotControl & Selmore Best Use of Media Campaign

Tech Tracks - code d’azur + People’s Lovie Award

Danone HiPRO Level Up - Endeavour

De Nationale Bioscoopbon - DotControl & Selmore Products & Services + People’s Lovie Award

DODI x Disney - SuperHeroes

Social (0G, 0G, 2B = 2 + 1 PLA)

Brons

2021 MTV EMA - MTV International Entertainment & Sport Video

2021 MTV EMA - MTV International Events & Livestreams + People’s Lovie Award

Podcasts (1G, 1G, 1G = 3 + 2 PLA)

Goud

Alle Geschiedenis Ooit - Podimo + People’s Lovie Award

Zilver

De man met de rammelaars - Audio agency Airborne

Brons

Traanjagers - KLOAQ audio design + People’s Lovie Award

In de categorie Web3, NFTs & Metaverse won Nederland geen Lovies.

Naast 'puur' Nederlandse oogst won een aantal Nederlandse spelers met internationaal werk, voor internationale klanten ook nog een groot aantal prijzen:

Media.Monks won met het internationale netwerk in totaal 14 Lovie Awards.

Build in Amsterdam won 4 gouden en 1 zilveren Lovie Awards voor internationale klanten.

En ook het in Amsterdam gevestigde Soursop won bijvoorbeeld 5 Lovies.

Bureauranking (met het aantal - geturfde - Lovie Awards)

Dept VIII

Born05 VI

IN10 V

DotControl IIII

Q42 IIII

iCandi Apps IIII

MTV III

Level Level III

Team5pm II

N=5 II

code d'azur II

Podimo II

KLOAQ II

Fama Volat

Kaliber

MICA

Endeavour

Airborne

Bekijk alle Lovie Award winnaars van 2022 hier.