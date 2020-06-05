Update: Nederland 11x genomineerd bij de Britse D&AD Awards

Road Tales van Achtung!/Isobar voor Volkswagen is zoals gezegd 5x genomineerd in de categorieën: Radio & Audio / Creative Use of Technology, Experiential / Use of Technology, Digital Design / Creative Use of Data, Digital / Branded Apps & Games en Digital / Creative Use of Data. 'Road Tales are location-based audiobooks that transform ordinary highways into magical tales. To make this happen, Achtung!/Isobar scanned the entire Dutch highway system (5000 kilometres) to identify thousands of objects along them. They then worked with several illustrators and award-winning children’s book writers to make the experience feel both innovative and handcrafted. This way, they made sure the app felt more like magic than just a smart tech system: qualitative children's books, rather than just an ad campaign. And that's crucial if you want to grab kids’ undivided attention.'