Update: Nederland 11x genomineerd bij de Britse D&AD Awards

De prestigieuze D&AD Pencils worden verspreid over juni en juli toegekend - de zwarte Pencils, de hoogste onderscheiding, worden 16 juli uitgereikt.
Times are Changing van Ambassadors voor Unox is genomineerd in de categorie: Animation / Character Animation / 2020. 'Stamppot is a traditional family dinner in the Netherlands, and you can’t make stamppot without a classic Unox smoked sausage. But times are changing. In this CG animation, Ambassadors stayed true to Unox's trustworthy, traditional brand identity while promoting its growing vegetarian range.'
AWESOME is for Everyone van Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam voor Samsung is genomineerd in de categorie: Sound Design & Use of Music / Original Composition. 'Musical elements were used as the vehicle to help communicate AWESOME is for Everyone’s key messages - which in this case were the product benefits. An unapologetically direct approach resulted in the simple lyrics. The production of the music was untraditional in the fact that it was created all in-house with the creative team.'
Lifesaver van Grey / Ogilvy Social.Lab en Smarthouse Films voor Volvo Cars Nederland is genomineerd in de categorie: Impact / Initiative/Brands. 'With a cardiac arrest the first six minutes are crucial. But on average ambulances take nine minutes. The concept: equip Volvos with an AED, train drivers on resuscitation and contribute to a better spread of AEDs and thus chances of survival.'
RefillaBowl is genomineerd in de categorie: Side Hustle / Start Up / Established Professional. 'RefillaBowl is a service that offers reusable ready meal containers to Dutch supermarkets. Instead of putting meals in single-use packaging, its containers can be reused for up to 500 washes. The only change for supermarkets and customers is a deposit to encourage reuse.' Zie het als statiegeld. RefillaBowl stond vorig jaar ook al op de shortlist, toen in de categorie Future / Initiative / Environment and Sustainability.
Road Tales van Achtung!/Isobar voor Volkswagen is zoals gezegd 5x genomineerd in de categorieën: Radio & Audio / Creative Use of Technology, Experiential / Use of Technology, Digital Design / Creative Use of Data, Digital / Branded Apps & Games en Digital / Creative Use of Data. 'Road Tales are location-based audiobooks that transform ordinary highways into magical tales. To make this happen, Achtung!/Isobar scanned the entire Dutch highway system (5000 kilometres) to identify thousands of objects along them. They then worked with several illustrators and award-winning children’s book writers to make the experience feel both innovative and handcrafted. This way, they made sure the app felt more like magic than just a smart tech system: qualitative children's books, rather than just an ad campaign. And that's crucial if you want to grab kids’ undivided attention.'
Logo Swap van We Are Pi voor Desigual is genomineerd in de categorie: Branding / Brand Refresh. 'Desigual was born on the beaches of 80s IBIZA and built with it’s radical free spirit. However the brand that made its name by getting people to get naked in its stores, had lost its mojo. To turn things around and tap back into its DNA we did something radical: permanently flipping it’s logo backwards. We launched in stores, in a dedicated campaign and with a new clothing line; showing radical free spirits everywhere [that] this was still their brand.'
DEMO - Design in Motion Festival van Studio Dumbar (part of Dept) en Exterion Media NL is genomineerd in de categorie: Branding / New Branding Schemes. 'A festival celebrating the finest motion from the finest studios, designers, upcoming talents and art academies from all around the world. Showcasing work for 24 hours on all 80 digital screens located in Amsterdam Central train station.'
Toegift vanwege de tijdsgeest:
D&AD, the British ADCN, has compiled a list of learning D&AD resources Black Lives Matter (books, podcasts) about racism and discrimination that may inspire much-needed pro-active creative change towards equality.
