Tuning out met Wyne Veen (en Roald Dahl)

Deze week was fotografe/kunstenares Wyne Veen, curator van Random Pic(k) Of The Day For A Week. Vijf dagen lang deelde zij haar inspiratie op de Facebook-pagina van Nils Adriaans (één bijdrage per dag).

Before we start:

Wyne Veen werkt en denkt internationaal, en omdat haar toelichtingen (nogal) nauw luisteren, hebben we besloten haar teksten niet te vertalen. Ze werkt op het moment aan diverse filmscripts.

Hier haar 5 pic(k)s:

1. Tuning out

The option to go backwards in time and keep views on life simplistic.

Visually & conceptually kind of mediocre, but safe.

'This is a promotional photoshoot for a local southern German wine store with a squirrel in it, which apparently is a common thing to create. The photos seem to be kept kind of simple. A squirrel and wine and a garden, I can definitely relate.

A standard use of lenses, nothing special, just easy on the eye, causing the pleasantly dissolving background. You have seen this depth of field so many times, it is normalized.

As a viewer of these images I feel like I know what happened in the creation process. A completely accepted and peaceful setting was chosen to represent a funny type of normal. Not unachievable to photograph it yourself, or to obtain the product that is presented.

A fine activity If you have the time and means to have a wine shop and make an Easter photo campaign that doesn’t need to convince a buyer to buy wine. He probably already wanted to anyway.

In some Western countries some extra effort goes into the celebration of seasonal and religious traditions like Easter and Christmas. It shows in highly decorated stores, and the ode to tradition is copied into private homes as well. Or the other way around, who can tell?

Some brands or networks honour these traditions as well. Think of the older commercials (and so values and beliefs) of Dr. Oetker, Werther’s Original or maybe some chocolate or cleaning brands.

The broadcasting company/brand Hallmark has some similarly special guidelines. Their romantic traditional films are immensely popular. When there is a shift in company regulations, it seems possible to just create a new branch with another name so production of the desired content doesn't have to stop. There are so many complex layers from viewers to creators, that these films often feel very much removed from your own reality which is actually part of the appeal. When we keep on seeing images like these (moving or still) it remains easy to morph into a mindset that tells us that whichever oddness is presented, it is all acceptable.

Thankfully we adjust broadcasting values all the time.

There is also a Dutch TV channel called Ons meaning ‘Us’ which is all about ‘our’ nostalgia - and it reminds me of the abject abbreviation OSM (Ons Soort Mensen/Our Kind of People).

I am fascinated by this option of dwelling in the past or living dream lives and not really adjusting your actual bubble. It appears to be a well desired choice for a large group of people. Especially with increasing intensity of daily bad news. I think a phenomenon like war fatigue, prioritising one war over the other, or leaving out severe climate worries is a more extreme result of the option to just look away.

Representation of reality is very hard to comprehend and reality just really is stranger than fiction!'

