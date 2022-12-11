8 Epica Awards (de internationale journalistenprijs) voor Nederland

De andere prijzen waren voor Media.Monks (eveneens 3, maar dan eenmaal zilver en tweemaal brons) en eenmaal brons voor Dawn en 180.

De Epica Awards worden ook wel de ‘Golden Globes’ van de internationale reclame- en marketingwereld genoemd, omdat het de enige prijzen zijn die door de vakpers worden toegekend.

Vorig jaar won Nederland 9 prijzen, waarvan 1 goud. Na twee jaar zonder live jurering vanwege corona kwam een selecte jury dit jaar bijeen in Londen om het beste, door een grote groep vak-journalisten online voorgeselecteerde werk te beoordelen. Drie jaar geleden werden de Epica Awards voor het laatst live, in Amsterdam, uitgereikt.

2 Epica's voor Wieden X Nike

Hieronder de Nederlandse campagnes die op de shortlist stonden, met daarachter de al dan niet gewonnen Epica Award:

- 180 Amsterdam with "Flowers. Self-care made easy." for Cal Flowers in Luxury & Premium Brands BRONS

- Ambassadors with "Wear Your Denim Till the End" for G-Star Raw in Post Production & Visual Effects

- Dawn with "The Museum of Big Questions" for ARTIS in Recreation & Leisure (3 parts) BRONS

- DEPT® with "Unique Web3 experience for H&Mbeyond" for H&M in Metaverse

- Martijn Rijken with "I EMPOWER, I UNLEASH, I FIGHT, I SAVE" for Holmatro Rescue Equipment in Professional Products & Services

- MassiveMusic with "The Story of Air Max BW" for Nike in Best Use of Music

- Media.Monks (México) with "I'm A Criminal" for Yo Quiero, Yo Puedo in Public Interest - Social ZILVER (zie onder)

- Media.Monks with "The Bookcase for Tolerance" for Anne Frank House in Public Interest - Social BRONS

- Media.Monks with "Burberry Generation × Myron: Moss Mural" for Burberry in Luxury & Premium Brands BRONS

- Media.Monks with "Gasoline Mary" for Ipiranga in Public Interest - Gender Equity

- Media.Monks with "Song Breaker Awards" for Logitech in Branded Content - Product & Brand Integration

- Media.Monks with "Red Cabbage - The Film" for Gorillas in Online & Viral Films

- Media.Monks with "Song Breaker Awards" for Logitech in Metaverse

- Media.Monks with "#MONDOGENIUS 2021: Interactive Livestream Experience" for Moncler in Events

- Media.Monks with "Persepolis Reimagined" for Getty in Recreation & Leisure

- Persuade with "SKEER by Zeeman" for Zeeman in Integrated Campaigns

- Sizzer with "The Rhythm of Denim" for G-Star RAW in Best Use of Music

- Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam with "Join the Flip Side" for Samsung in Personal Electronics & Devices ZILVER

- Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam / Wieden+Kennedy London with "EC22 - Lionesses" for Nike in Fashion, Footwear & Personal Accessories ZILVER

- Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam / Wieden+Kennedy London with "EC22 - Lionesses" for Nike in Sports-related Advertising BRONS

- Wunderman Thompson with "CLEOPATRA JEANS" for TG3D STUDIOS in Websites